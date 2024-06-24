Tributes to Celine Dion and Bob Dylan Come to Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Saturday, July 6, Feinstein’s presents CHROME HORSE: The Bob Dylan Tribute. Drew Gabbert, a Texas-based veteran musician, serves up an authentic Dylan experience with a repertoire that spans six decades of material. Bob Dylan has sold more than 125 million records, making him one of the best-selling musicians ever. He has received ten Grammy Awards, has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In 2008, the Pulitzer Prize Board awarded him a special citation for "his profound impact on popular music and American culture, marked by lyrical compositions of extraordinary poetic power." You can experience some of the history of Dylan with CHROME HORSE. This high-energy, electrifying experience explores the decades of music that led to Dylan receiving all of those awards. One of the things that sets CHROME HORSE apart is the connection with fans. The interaction, including sharing stories, creates a sense of intimacy and a very unique experience. This show goes above and beyond to create a visually stunning performance. Get tickets for all Feinstein’s shows at www.eventbrite.com/o/feinsteins-at-hotel-carmichael-52269602813 Mid-July, on the 12th and 13th, Feinstein’s presents Celebrating Celine. Jenene Caramielo, who has delighted audiences the world over, delivers a stunning tribute show to the legendary Celine Dion.

Before traveling the globe as a sought-after headliner on luxury cruise lines or selling out top cabaret rooms such as Feinstein’s 54 Below in New York City and the Royal Room in Palm Beach, Caramielo honed her craft with a wide variety of experiences and education. She has shared the stage with the group Chicago, has opened for The Beach Boys, has kicked off Major League Baseball games with our national anthem, sung for celebrities and world leaders and performed at some of the most exclusive private country clubs in the United States. Now, Caramielo presents her very own tribute show. “Celebrating Celine" is leaving audiences awestruck. Celine Dion fans will reconnect and reminisce with classic and contemporary hits like “Because You Loved Me”, “My Heart Will Go On”, “I Drove All Night”, “Power of Love” and many more. Accompanied by a live band, Caramielo's breathtaking vocals deliver goosebumps. She brings to life the iconic songs of one of the greatest vocalists of our time while she commands the stage and bares her soul for all to see. This is a must-see show for any fan of Celine Dion or anyone who appreciates exceptional live music. To purchase your tickets to “Celebrating Celine” visit Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebrating-celine-starring-jenene-caramielo-tickets-817911424087?aff=ebdsoporgprofile Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947. If you’re considering having your corporate gatherings at Feinstein’s and need tickets for 10 or more, email sales@hotelcarmichael.

