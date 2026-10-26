The Cat Theatre's Audrey Larkin to Join NO TITLE NEEDED Show

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No Title Needed is your weekly invitation to real, heartfelt conversations that inspire, connect, and make you think. Hosts Scott and Cindy sit down with passionate, inspiring guests who share the experiences, challenges, motivations, and defining moments that have shaped their lives and careers. Every conversation brings fresh perspectives, meaningful connections, and a little inspiration to carry with you long after the episode ends.

This week, Scott and Cindy welcome Audrey Larkin, an accomplished theater professional and arts administrator, currently serving as the Managing Director of The Cat Theatre in Carmel.

Celebrating nine years with its "Nine Lives Campaign"—including a $25,000 donor match—Larkin discusses upcoming productions, innovative youth and apprentice programs, and the launch of "The Scratch Pad" playwright initiative.

Larkin was born and raised in Carmel. She came to The Cat via college ties with owner and founding artistic director Will Wood. She shares that history and how her history, her degree, and the play You're a Good Man Charlie Brown led her to her current role.

Not familiar with The Cat? Larkin describes this creative performance hub located along The Monon as quirky, cozy and creative as she shares specifics of the building along with an equally quirky history. Larkin looks back on everything that has happened in the past nine years and looks forward to how The Cat can better facilitate the arts.

For those who have an interest in acting, Larkin shares information about the Apprentice Program, a no cut program for teens and adults and all levels of experience. She shares details of the Youth Program which offers workshops and mock auditions intended to 'teach kids how to learn'. The program helps kids get a sense of the process and helps the shy and anxious overcome their fears.

The folks at The Cat believe in the benefits for kids to do shows with adults. Adults can become mentors, answering questions if things go wrong. Kids can see and learn behaviors from adults. Life-long friendships result from doing theatre. Larkin shares that it's all about learning collaboration and confidence and breaking down social barriers for kids.

Since acting is only one side of the 'dramatic' process, The Cat is launching a new playwright program next year called The Scratch Pad. The Devise Theatre Program focuses on kids writing and producing their own shows. It covers the entire writing and editing process, encouraging friends and associates to be willing to work on a new piece, directing actors in a show and finding props.

Of course, these programs all involve financing. With that, The Cat is having a “Nine Lives” Campaign. Larkin provides details for various ways to help keep all of the existing and future programing, as well as keep the space affordable for the groups that rent it.

No Title Needed is taped every week inside The Hotel Carmichael in Carmel, IN. Tune in as Scott Osborne and Cindy Collins welcome a new guest and explore what fuels those people and their passions beyond the 9-to-5 grind.

The No Title Needed Show airs Mondays at 8 am. Follow the show on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/notitleneededshow#.

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