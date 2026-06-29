NASHVILLE NIGHTS to Feature Steel Petals at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael

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Steel Petals will present Nashville Nights on Thursday, July 30, at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael.

Led by Tim Wright alongside vocalists Cat Federspiel and Jenn Moe, Steel Petals blends folk, indie, and Americana into a dynamic acoustic sound. With Wright's background playing guitar, banjo, and pedal steel, the trio brings an authentic approach to the genre while showcasing rich vocal harmonies and heartfelt storytelling.

Based in Indianapolis, Steel Petals has earned a reputation for its captivating performances, layered melodies, and warm stage presence. The group combines intimate musicianship with energetic performances, creating a concert experience that resonates with audiences.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for dinner and drinks, with the performance beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available through Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael or by calling the box office at (317) 688-1947.

About Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael

Nestled in the heart of Carmel City Center adjacent to The Center for the Performing Arts, Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is an intimate live entertainment venue that pairs world-class performances with an elevated dining experience. In partnership with Michael Feinstein, the venue presents up to five performances each week in a 133-seat main dining room and bar, along with a private dining room accommodating up to 16 guests, offering audiences an elegant destination for live entertainment, dining, and nightlife.

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