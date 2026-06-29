NASHVILLE NIGHTS to Come to Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael with Steel Petals

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Tim Wright alongside vocalist Cat Federspeil and Jenn Moe, blending folk, Indie, and Americana into a dynamic, acoustic sound, will present NASHVILLE NIGHTS on Thursday, July 30.

With a background playing guitar, banjo and pedal steel, this genre is perfect for Wright. This trio of talented musicians make up Steel Petals. Based in Indianapolis, the band blends captivating harmonies with a fresh, dynamic sound.

The band can always be counted on to deliver an unforgettable performance with their rich, layered melodies and heartfelt lyrics. Known for their exceptional vocal harmonies, Steel Petals creates a sound that's both intimate and expansive. With their unique chemistry and magnetic Stage Presence, Steel Petals offers an experience that resonates deeply with their audience.

Join Tim Wright and Steel Petals for Nashville Nights on Thursday, July 30. Doors open at 5:30 pm for dinner and drinks with the shows starting at 7:30. Tickets are available online or by contacting the box office at 317.688.1947.

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