Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Awards; RENT Leads Best Musical!

The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Standings - 11/20/23

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Tracey Piering - DISENCHANTED! - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 9%

Cassie Rentfrow - IN REVIEW: 25TH ANNIVERSARY CABARET - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 9%

Aaron Hawley - IN REVIEW: 25TH ANNIVERSARY CABARET - FWSMT 8%

Lee Martin - BIG GAY CABARET - Three Rivers Music Theatre and Fort Wayne Dance Collective 6%

Martel Harris - BIG GAY CABARET - Three Rivers Music Theatre and Fort Wayne Dance Collective 6%

Ella Nagel - IN REVIEW: 25TH ANNIVERSARY CABARET - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 6%

Terri Amstutz - A STAR'S BORN-THE CONCERT - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 5%

Lydia Tremaine - MATTERS OF THE HEART - Three Rivers Music Theatre and Fort Wayne Dance Collective 5%

Prentis Moore - ODE TO OTIS REDDING - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 4%

Dave Ealy - MATTERS OF THE HEART - Three Rivers Music Theatre and Fort Wayne Dance Collective 4%

Andrew Bower - A STAR'S BORN-THE CONCERT - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 4%

Fatima Washington - ODE TO OTIS REDDING - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 4%

Tracey Buckmaster Piering - A STAR'S BORN-THE CONCERT - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 3%

Sarah Wells - A STAR'S BORN-THE CONCERT - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 3%

Tyler Bennett - ODE TO OTIS REDDING - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 3%

Todd Roth - AN ODE TO OTIS REDDING - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 2%

Kayley Alissa - BIG GAY CABARET - Three Rivers Music Theatre and Fort Wayne Dance Collective 2%

Ta'Korei Moore - IN REVIEW: 25TH ANNIVERSARY CABARET - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 2%

Jayden Cano - SIMPLY SONDHEIM - Three Rivers Music Theatre 2%

Kat Hickey - MATTERS OF THE HEART - Three Rivers Music Theatre and Fort Wayne Dance Collective 2%

Isaac Knudsen - IN REVIEW: 25TH ANNIVERSARY CABARET - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 2%

Ennis Brown - A STARS BORN-THE CONCERT - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 2%

Martel Harris - MATTERS OF THE HEART - Three Rivers Music Theatre and Fort Wayne Dance Collective 1%

Jana DeBusk - MATTERS OF THE HEART - Three Rivers Music Theatre and Fort Wayne Dance Collective 1%

Paris Dirscherl - A STAR'S BORN-THE CONCERT - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Britney Lombardo - PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 13%

Sarah Hobson & Tyler Birely - A WOMAN NO MORE: THE STORY OF MEDUSA - Purdue Fort Wayne 12%

Heather Closson - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 12%

Britney Lombardo - RENT - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 11%

Mandie Kolkman - KINKY BOOTS - Three Rivers Music Theatre and Fort Wayne Dance Collective 8%

Raleigh Sparrow - GODSPELL - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 6%

Leslie Beauchamp - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - FWSMT 6%

Leslie Beauchamp - HELLO, DOLLY! - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 6%

Christina White - DISENCHANTED! - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 5%

Capri Parrish Williams - THE WEDDING SINGER - Summit City Music Theatre 5%

Kelly Bartlett - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Summit City Music Theatre 4%

Cristina White - DISENCHANTED! - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 3%

Amy Ross - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Arena Dinner Theatre 2%

Dawn Yingling - RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - Three Rivers Music Theatre and Fort Wayne Dance Collective 2%

Christopher Spalding - THE MUSIC MAN IN CONCERT - Summit City Music Theatre 2%

Capri Parrish Williams - INTO THE WOODS - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 2%

Doug King - ELF THE MUSICAL - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 2%

Ashley Benninghoff and Mandie Kolkman - MATTERS OF THE HEART - Three Rivers Music Theatre and Fort Wayne Dance Collective 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Cynthia Smyth Wartzok - INTO THE WOODS - Pulse Opera House 18%

Kelly Gomes - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 16%

Alyssa Wellington - DISENCHANTED! - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 11%

Cynthia Smyth Wartzok - SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE BAKER STREET IRREGULARS - Pulse Opera House 9%

Austin M. Rauch - LITTLE WOMEN THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - Purdue Fort Wayne 5%

Todd Sandman Cruz - CLYBOURNE PARK - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 5%

Michelle Brady-Cook - KINKY BOOTS - Three Rivers Music Theatre and Fort Wayne Dance Collective 5%

Sarah Moloney - INTO THE WOODS - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 4%

Kelly Gomes - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Summit City Music Theatre 4%

Sarah Moloney - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 3%

Kelly Gomes - RENT - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 3%

Emersen Conner - THE BAGHDAD ZOO - Fort Wayne Youtheatre 2%

Sarah Moloney - HELLO, DOLLY! - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 2%

Lincoln Everett - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 2%

Austin M. Rauch - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Purdue Fort Wayne 2%

Sarah Moloney - ELF THE MUSICAL - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 2%

Jan Klee - JEREMY THATCHER, DRAGON HATCHER - Fort Wayne Youtheatre 2%

Austin M. Rauch - THE BALD SOPRANO - Purdue Fort Wayne 1%

Kelly ilene - RENT - IMTF 1%

Kelly Ilene - THE WEDDING SINGER - Summit City Music Theatre 1%

Erin Butler - PUFFS - Purdue Fort Wayne 1%

Jeanne Pendelton - PUFFS! - Purdue University Fort Wayne 1%

Kelly Gomes - WEDDING SINGER - Summit City Music Theatre 0%

Michelle Brady-Cook - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Three Rivers Music Theatre and Fort Wayne Dance Collective 0%

Michelle Brady-Cook - RUTHLESS! - Three Rivers Music Theatre and Fort Wayne Dance Collective 0%



Best Dance Production

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - FWSMT 20%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 17%

RENT - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 15%

DRACULA - Fort Wayne ballet 10%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 10%

COLLECTIVE EXPRESSIONS - Fort Wayne Dance Collective 9%

INTO THE WOODS - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 7%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 7%

MATTERS OF THE HEART - Three Rivers Music Theatre and Fort Wayne Dance Collective 5%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Cynthia Smyth Wartzok - INTO THE WOODS - Pulse Opera House 22%

Andrew Sherman - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Fort Wayne Summer Music center Theatre 12%

Reuben Albaugh - GODSPELL - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 8%

Andrew Sherman - RENT - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 6%

Christopher J Murphy - FROZEN - Fort Wayne Youtheatre 6%

Capri Parrish Williams - INTO THE WOODS - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 6%

Christopher J Murphy - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 5%

Gavin Thomas Drew - THE MUSIC MAN - Summit City Music Theatre 5%

Mary Beth Frank - DADDY LONG LEGS - All for one productions 4%

John O’Connell - LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL - Purdue Fort Wayne 4%

Alex Leavell - RENT - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 3%

Gavin Thomas Drew - THE WEDDING SINGER - Summit City Music Theatre 3%

Andy Planck - KINKY BOOTS - Three Rivers Music Theatre and Fort Wayne Dance Collective 3%

Ranae Butler - DISENCHANTED! - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 3%

Jake Wilhelm - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Arena Dinner Theatre 3%

Leslie Beauchamp - HELLO, DOLLY! - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 2%

Andy Planck - RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - Three Rivers Music Theatre and Fort Wayne Dance Collective 1%

Doug King - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 1%

Doug King - ELF THE MUSICAL - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 1%

Ben Wedler - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 1%

Andrew Sherman - CHRISTMAS ON LAKE - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 0%

Capri Parrish Williams - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 0



Best Direction Of A Play

Cynthia Smyth Wartzok - SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE BAKER STREET IRREGULARS - Pulse Opera House 26%

Gavin Thomas Drew - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Summit City Music Theatre 17%

Leslie Beauchamp - GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 11%

Andy Planck - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Three Rivers Music Theatre and Fort Wayne Dance Collective 9%

Jeff Casazza - PUFFS! - Purdue University Fort Wayne 8%

Christopher J Murphy - JEREMY THATCHER, DRAGON HATCHER - Fort Wayne Youtheatre 6%

Reuben Albaugh - BEDROOM FARCE - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 4%

Gregory Stieber - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 4%

Lindsay Hoops - MRS. BOB CRATCHIT'S WILD CHRISTMAS BINGE - Arena Dinner Theatre 3%

Todd Sandman Cruz - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 3%

Morgan Montgomery - THE HOUSE - Fort Wayne Youtheatre 2%

Reuben Albaugh - INTO THE BREECHES - Arena Dinner Theatre 2%

Thom Hofrichter - THE SEXTON - Playground 630 2%

Todd Espeland - ROBYN HOOD - Fort Wayne Youtheatre 2%

Sue Kahn - LADIES MAN - Arena Dinner Theatre 1%

Lauren Nichols - A PECULIAR PEOPLE - All for one productions 1%



Best Ensemble

SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE BAKER STREET IRREGULARS - Pulse Opera House 19%

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 13%

RENT - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 10%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Summit City Music Theatre 6%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 5%

PUFFS! - Purdue Fort Wayne 5%

INTO THE WOODS - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 4%

DISENCHANTED! - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 4%

GODSPELL - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 4%

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Three Rivers Music Theatre and Fort Wayne Dance Collective 3%

CLYBOURNE PARK - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 3%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 3%

THE MUSIC MAN - Summit City Music Theatre 2%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Purdue University Fort Wayne 2%

LITTLE WOMEN THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - Purdue Fort Wayne 2%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Summit City Music Theatre 2%

A STAR'S BORN-THE CONCERT - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 2%

KINKY BOOTS - Three Rivers Music Theatre 2%

JEREMY THATCHER, DRAGON HATCHER - Fort Wayne Youtheatre 1%

BAHGDAD ZOO - Fort Wayne Youtheatre 1%

LADIES MAN - Arena Dinner Theatre 1%

MATTERS OF THE HEART - Three Rivers Music Theatre and Fort Wayne Dance Collective 1%

BIG GAY CABARET - Three Rivers Music Theatre and Fort Wayne Dance Collective 1%

THE SEXTON - Playground 630 1%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ron Wartzok - INTO THE WOODS - Pulse Opera House 20%

Jacob Zeigler - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 16%

Corey Lee - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Summit City Music Theatre 7%

Jacob Zeigler - RENT - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 7%

Brock Eastom - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Three Rivers Music Theatre and Fort Wayne Dance Collective 6%

Rae Surface - GODSPELL - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 5%

Mark Ridgeway - PUFFS! - Purdue Fort Wayne 5%

Andrew Holderfield - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 5%

Josiah Beights - THE HOUSE - Fort Wayne Youtheatre 4%

Corey Lee - LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL - Purdue Fort Wayne 3%

Andrew Holderfield - INTO THE WOODS - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 2%

Rae Surface - DISENCHANTED! - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 2%

Brock Eastom - LADIES MAN - Arena Dinner Theatre 2%

Jacob Zeigler - NEXT TO NORMAL - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 2%

Corey Lee - THE WEDDING SINGER - Summit City Music Theatre 2%

Rae Surface - A STAR'S BORN-THE CONCERT - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 2%

Rae Surface - CLYBOURNE PARK - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 2%

Luke Holliger - TICK TICK BOOM - Arena Dinner Theatre 1%

Therrin J. Eber - GODSPELL - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 1%

Andrew Holderfield - ELF THE MUSICAL - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 1%

Luke Holliger - KINKY BOOTS - Three Rivers Music Theatre and Fort Wayne Dance Collective 1%

Mark Ridgeway - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Purdue University Fort Wayne 1%

Morgan Montgomery - JEREMY THATCHER, DRAGON HATCHER - Fort Wayne Youtheatre 1%

Therrin J. Eber - GODSPELL - Arena Dinner Theatre 1%

Andrew Holderfield - HELLO, DOLLY! - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Danielle Webb - INTO THE WOODS - Pulse Opera House 24%

Eric Van Cleave - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 12%

Curtis Shaw - RENT - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 9%

Gary Amstutz - GODSPELL - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 7%

Ben Wedler - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 4%

Gary Amstutz - DISENCHANTED! - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 4%

Tommy Saul - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Arena Dinner Theatre 4%

Mindy Cox - THE MUSIC MAN IN CONCERT - Summit City Music Theatre 4%

Mindy Cox - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Summit City Music Theatre 4%

Peter klopfenstein - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - FWSMT 3%

Holly Knott - LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL - Purdue University Fort Wayne 3%

Mindy Cox - INTO THE WOODS - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 3%

Christy Maloney - RUTHLESS! - Three Rivers Music Theatre and Fort Wayne Dance Collective 2%

Ben Wedler - TICK TICK BOOM - Arena Dinner Theatre 2%

Holly Knott - HELLO, DOLLY! - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 2%

Rolin Mains - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Purdue Fort Wayne 2%

Peter Klopfenstein - RENT - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 2%

Rolin Mains - THE WEDDING SINGER - Summit City Music Theatre 2%

Ali Darley - KINKY BOOTS - Three Rivers Music Theatre and Fort Wayne Dance Collective 2%

Ben Wedler - ELF THE MUSICAL - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 1%

Rollie Mains - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 1%

Gary Amstutz - A STAR'S BORN-THE CONCERT - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 1%

Andy Planck - BIG GAY CABARET - Three Rivers Music Theatre and Fort Wayne Dance Collective 1%

Andy Planck - MATTERS OF THE HEART - Three Rivers Music Theatre and Fort Wayne Dance Collective 1%



Best Musical

RENT - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 22%

INTO THE WOODS - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 12%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 10%

LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL - Purdue University Fort Wayne 7%

DISENCHANTED! - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 7%

THE MUSIC MAN - Summit City Music Theatre 7%

FROZEN - Fort Wayne Youtheatre 6%

GODSPELL - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 6%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Arena Dinner Theatre 5%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Summit City Music Theatre 4%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 3%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 3%

DADDY LONG LEGS - All for one productions 3%

RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - Three Rivers Music Theatre 2%

A STAR'S BORN-THE CONCERT - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 2%

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 1%

HOUSE - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 0%



Best Performer In A Musical

Carson Cunningham - INTO THE WOODS - Pulse Opera House 27%

Miranda Brooks - PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 9%

Caleb Curtis - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Arena Dinner Theatre 6%

Kelsey Kreger - GODSPELL - Fort Wayne Presbyterian Theatre 6%

Owen Saalfrank - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 6%

Lincoln Everett - RENT - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 5%

Martel Harris - INTO THE WOODS - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 4%

Tracey Piering - DISENCHANTED! - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 3%

Olivia Albertson - LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL - Purdue Fort Wayne 3%

Jordyn Leininger - FROZEN - Fort Wayne Youtheatre 3%

Elvie Ellis - THE MUSIC MAN - Summit City Music Theatre 3%

McKenna Gibson - FROZEN - Fort Wayne Youtheatre 2%

Jayden Cano - KINKY BOOTS - Three Rivers Music Theatre and Fort Wayne Dance Collective 2%

Ta'korei Moore - RENT - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 2%

Leslie Beauchamp - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 2%

Em Organ - THE HOUSE - Fort Wayne Youtheatre 2%

Ren Moore - INTO THE WOODS - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 2%

Lincoln Everett - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 2%

Todd Frymier - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 1%

Jayden Cano - RENT - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 1%

Cassie Rentfrow - THE WEDDING SINGER - Summit City Music Theatre 1%

Andrew Bower - DADDY LONG LEGS - All for one productions 1%

Jayden Cano - THE WEDDING SINGER - Summit City Music Theatre 1%

Parker Bowman - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 1%

Chrissy Bourne - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Arena Dinner Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Caleb Curtis - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Summit City Music Theatre 17%

Bobby Shull - SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE BAKER STREET IRREGULARS - Pulse Opera House 15%

Kate Black - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Three Rivers Music Theatre and Fort Wayne Dance Collective 12%

Matt Stephenson - THE 39 STEPS - Pulse Opera House 9%

Randall Keeling - JEREMY THATCHER, DRAGON HATCHER - Fort Wayne Youtheatre 5%

Sarah Hobson - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Purdue Fort Wayne 5%

Todd Frymier - GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 5%

Gabe Reed - PUFFS - Purdue Fort Wayne 5%

Cat Ahlersmeyer - JEREMY THATCHER, DRAGON HATCHER - Fort Wayne Youtheatre 3%

Brad Beauchamp - GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 2%

Nol Beckley - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 2%

Jake Wilhelm - GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 2%

Teresa Bower - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Summit City Music Theatre 2%

Jen Poiry Prough - CLYBOURNE PARK - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 2%

Todd Roth - GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 2%

Jenna Boese - BEDROOM FARCE - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 2%

Kara Causey - ELEEMOSYNARY - Purdue Fort Wayne 2%

Ranae Butler - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Three Rivers Music Theatre and Fort Wayne Dance Collective 1%

Thomas Wilson - CLYBOURNE PARK - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 1%

Hayley Johnson - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Three Rivers Music Theatre and Fort Wayne Dance Collective 1%

Chuck Fenwick - THE SEXTON - Playground 630 1%

Anton phillips - ROBYN HOOD - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 1%

Kate Black - INTO THE BREECHES - Arena Dinner Theatre 1%

Jordan Plohr - MRS. BOB CRATCHIT'S WILD CHRISTMAS BINGE - Arena Dinner Theatre 1%

Gloria Minnich - INTO THE BREECHES - Arena Dinner Theatre 1%



Best Play

SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE BAKER STREET IRREGULARS - Pulse Opera House 21%

MARIAN, OR THE TRUE TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - Carroll High School 14%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Summit City Music Theatre 13%

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Three Rivers Music Theatre 12%

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 7%

PUFFS! - Purdue Fort Wayne 6%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Purdue Fort Wayne 4%

JEREMY THATCHER, DRAGON HATCHER - Fort Wayne Youtheatre 3%

THE HOUSE - Fort Wayne Youtheatre 3%

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 3%

LADIES MAN - Arena Dinner Theatre 2%

THE SEXTON - Playground 630 2%

BAHGDAD ZOO - Fort Wayne Youtheatre 2%

INTO THE BREECHES - Arena Dinner Theatre 2%

RADIUM GIRLS - Bishop Luers HS 1%

A PECULIAR PEOPLE - All for one productions 1%

ELEEMOSYNARY - Purdue Fort Wayne 1%

ROBYN HOOD - Fort Wayne Youtheatre 1%

NO SEX PLEASE, WE'RE BRITISH - Arena Dinner Theatre 1%

MRS. BOB CRATCHIT'S WILD CHRISTMAS BINGE - Arena Dinner Theatre 1%

RIPCORD - Arena Dinner Theatre 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jacob Zeigler - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 20%

Adam Fletcher - INTO THE WOODS - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 11%

Adam Fletcher - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 7%

Robert Shoquist - LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL - Purdue Fort Wayne 6%

Jacob Zeigler - RENT - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 6%

Therrin J. Eber - GODSPELL - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 5%

Christopher J Murphy - JEREMY THATCHER, DRAGON HATCHER - Fort Wayne Youtheatre 5%

Rae Surface - GODSPELL - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 5%

Mark Ridgeway/Abby Wicker - PUFFS! - Purdue Fort Wayne 5%

Justin Dirig - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Arena Dinner Theatre 4%

Therrin J. Eber - THE HOUSE - Fort Wayne Youtheatre 3%

Rae Surface - BEDROOM FARCE - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 3%

Rae Surface - DISENCHANTED! - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 3%

Andy Planck - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Three Rivers Music Theatre and Fort Wayne Dance Collective 3%

Adam Fletcher - ELF THE MUSICAL - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 3%

Jacob Zeigler - NEXT TO NORMAL - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 2%

Adam Fletcher - HELLO, DOLLY! - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 2%

Ben Roney - KINKY BOOTS - Three Rivers Music Theatre and Fort Wayne Dance Collective 2%

Rae Surface - CLYBOURNE PARK - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 2%

Andy Planck - RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - Three Rivers Music Theatre and Fort Wayne Dance Collective 1%

Therrin J. Eber - BAHGDAD ZOO - Fort Wayne Youtheatre 1%

Jacob Zeigler - GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 0%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ron Wartzok - INTO THE WOODS - Pulse Opera House 29%

Jacob Zeigler - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 19%

Brittney Bressler - PUFFS! - Purdue Fort Wayne 9%

Jacob Zeigler - RENT - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 9%

Jeremy Bugge - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Summit City Music Theatre 8%

Rae Surface - GODSPELL - First Presbyterian theater Wayne 7%

Tera Woolley - KINKY BOOTS - Three Rivers Music Theatre and Fort Wayne Dance Collective 4%

Kayley Alissa - RUTHLESS! - Three Rivers Music Theatre and Fort Wayne Dance Collective 3%

Rae Surface - DISENCHANTED! - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 3%

Rae Surface - CLYBOURNE PARK - First Presbyterian theater Wayne 3%

Jacob Zeigler - GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 2%

Kayley Alissa - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Three Rivers Music Theatre and Fort Wayne Dance Collective 2%

Rae Surface - A STAR'S BORN-THE CONCERT - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 1%

Rae Surface - BEDROOM FARCE - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jana Henley - INTO THE WOODS - Pulse Opera House 13%

Cassie Rentfrow - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 10%

Martel Harris - RENT - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 4%

Isabella Geller - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - FWSMT 4%

Jackson McKinney - THE MUSIC MAN - Summit City Music Theatre 4%

Kayla McCray - DISENCHANTED! - First Presbyterian theater Wayne 3%

Travis Fisher - INTO THE WOODS - Pulse Opera House 3%

Ren Moore - INTO THE WOODS - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 3%

Adam Ceasarz - RENT - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 3%

Ren Moore - PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - IMTF 2%

Cassie Rentfrow - INTO THE WOODS - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 2%

Lincoln Everett - RENT - Three Rivers Music Theatre and Fort Wayne Dance Collective 2%

Owen Saalfrank - FROZEN - Fort Wayne Youtheatre 2%

Jeffery Moore - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 2%

Caleb Cox - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre 2%

Henry Wedler - THE MUSIC MAN - Summit City Music Theatre 2%

Andrew Bower - GODSPELL - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 2%

Prentis Moore - RENT - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 2%

James Anderson - KINKY BOOTS - Three Rivers Music Theatre and Fort Wayne Dance Collective 2%

Thomas Greving - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 2%

Caleb Curtis - INTO THE WOODS - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 2%

Wren Rogers - LITTLE WOMEN THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - Purdue Fort Wayne 1%

Terri Amstutz - DISENCHANTED! - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 1%

Caleb Curtis - HELLO, DOLLY! - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 1%

Emersen Conner - INTO THE WOODS - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Hanson Hensley - SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE BAKER STREET IRREGULARS - Pulse Opera House 19%

Padraic McCarthy - SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE BAKER STREET IRREGULARS - Pulse Opera House 7%

Kenny Redd - CLYBOURNE PARK - First Presbyterian theater Wayne 6%

Caleb Cox - JEREMY THATCHER, DRAGON HATCHER - Fort Wayne Youtheatre 6%

Evan Snaufer - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Purdue Fort Wayne 6%

Jen Poiry Prough - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 4%

Tracey Piering - BEDROOM FARCE - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 4%

Triniti McFarland - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Three Rivers Music Theatre and Fort Wayne Dance Collective 3%

Tony Didier - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Summit City Music Theatre 3%

Emersen Conner - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Summit City Music Theatre 3%

Curtis Shaw - GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 3%

Brian Schilb - GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS - Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation 3%

Renee Gonzalez - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Three Rivers Music Theatre and Fort Wayne Dance Collective 3%

Cag Loveless - PUFFS! - Purdue Fort Wayne 2%

Andrew bower - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Summit City Music Theatre 2%

Tom Foltz - BEDROOM FARCE - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 2%

Wren Rogers - PUFFS - Purdue Fort Wayne 2%

Bella Hadley - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Three Rivers Music Theatre and Fort Wayne Dance Collective 2%

Em organ - BAHGDAD ZOO - Fort Wayne Youtheatre 2%

Hayley Johnson - COMPLEAT WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE ABRIDGED - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 2%

Jenna Boese - THE LADIES MAN - Arena Dinner Theatre 1%

Joe Adams - LADIES MAN - Arena Dinner Theatre 1%

Chevas Hefflinger - THE SEXTON - Playground 630 1%

Michael Paff - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Summit City Music Theatre 1%

Thomas Wilson - CLYBOURNE PARK - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - FWSMT 24%

ORPHAN TRAIN - Pulse Opera House 17%

SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE BAKER STREET IRREGULARS - Pulse Opera House 17%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre 15%

MARIAN, OR THE TRUE TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - Foellinger Theatre 13%

BAHGDAD ZOO - Fort Wayne Youtheatre 8%

ROBYN HOOD - First Presbyterian Fort Wayne 6%

BROTHERS GRIMM SPECTACULATHON - OFMCT 1%