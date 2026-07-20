HUEY LEWIS AND THE NEWS TRIBUTE to Come to Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael

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Eric Baker & Friends Presents: Huey Lewis and the News Tribute

Eric Baker & FRIENDS Presents: Huey Lewis AND THE NEWS TRIBUTE. A night of songs and stories celebrating the iconic hits of Huey Lewis and his legendary band, this full-band show delivers the high-energy sound and feel-good spirit that defined an era. Sing along to classics like The Power of Love, Hip to Be Square, If This Is It, and Heart of Rock & Roll, along with a few overlooked gems you may not have heard in years.

From start to finish, you'll be dancing, singing along, and reliving the soundtrack of the '80s. Fun, nostalgic, and full of heart, this evening is a lively reminder of why Huey Lewis and the News became one of the most recognizable and beloved acts in American pop-rock history.

Pianist and singer Eric Baker has been performing regularly at venues and special events around Indianapolis for nearly 20 years. Whether as a soloist, with small combos, or as a keyboard player and lead singer for several bands, he brings together pop, jazz, gospel, and blues influences — capturing the infectious energy and timeless appeal that make this tribute truly unforgettable.

For tickets and more information, visit www.feinsteinshc.com or contact Feinstein's Box Office at info@hotelcarmichael.com or call 317.688.1947. Doors open at 5:30 pm for dinner and drinks with show starting at 7:30.

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