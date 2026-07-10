POSTMODERN JUKEBOX to Perform at Feinstein's with Scott Bradlee & Miche Braden

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Founded by pianist and arranger Scott Bradlee in 2011, Postmodern Jukebox has grown from a small YouTube experiment into one of the world's most successful independent touring music brands. Postmodern Jukebox will be appearing at Feinstein's on Wednesday, July 15. Doors open at 5:30 pm for dinner and drinks with the shows starting at 7:30. Tickets are available online or by contacting the box office at 317.688.1947.

What began in a Queens basement has evolved into a global phenomenon, amassing more than 6.4 million YouTube subscribers and over 2.3 billion video views, while introducing millions of fans to a fresh appreciation for vintage musical styles through imaginative reinterpretations of modern hits.

With hundreds of millions of streams and sold-out performances across six continents, Postmodern Jukebox has featured a rotating cast of world-class musicians and vocalists, many of whom have gone on to successful careers on Broadway, television, and the international concert stage. No two tours are exactly alike, with each production showcasing an all-star ensemble drawn from the collective's extensive roster of performers.

This performance features creator Scott Bradlee alongside acclaimed vocalist Miche Braden, whose powerful voice and commanding stage presence have made her a celebrated performer on Broadway and in concert halls around the world. Together, they continue Postmodern Jukebox's tradition of combining exceptional musicianship, timeless style, and unforgettable live entertainment in a concert experience that has captivated audiences worldwide.

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