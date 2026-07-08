Actor's Theatre of Indiana Names Dan McFeely as New Executive Director

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Actors Theatre of Indiana has announced the appointment of Dan McFeely as its next Executive Director. McFeely, a former ATI Board Member and Past President of the organization, replaces Jim Reilly, who is retiring from day-to-day activities, but is remaining connected as Executive Director Emeritus.

McFeely, a Carmel resident since 2007, has been active in the city's artistic and cultural scene for many years. After a long career as a professional journalist with the Indianapolis Star and smaller newspapers around the state, he joined the City of Carmel as a media relations and communications consultant for 10 years. While in that role, he served as President of the Carmel Christkindlmarkt, the Carmel Clay Historical Society and ATI. He also briefly served on the Board of the Carmel JazzFest celebration.

McFeely also served as the City liaison to the Sister Cities organization and co-founded the Carmel Interfaith Alliance, along with many other community organizations. He and his wife, Sue, are long time members of the Carmel Catholic Parish community, first at Our Lady of Mount Carmel and then at St. Elizabeth Seton, where he has been a part of several ministries. “My 10 years working within City government and economic development opened my eyes to the power of Carmel's arts and culture heartbeat that attracts many to want to live, work, play and ultimately retire here. My goal in my new role is to explore ways to increase ATI's presence both in the community and to our many regional and statewide fans and supporters of Broadway in your Backyard.” McFeely began his role as Executive Director on July 1.

ATI offers a huge thank you to Jim Reilly for his years of leadership and support to ATI. Reilly initially joined ATI as a consultant in 2011, then transitioned to the role of Executive Director. After retiring for a brief time, Reilly rejoined ATI in 2025. He looks forward to his retirement and to continued support and enjoyment of Actors Theatre of Indiana and their amazing productions.

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