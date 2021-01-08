Åbo Svenska Teater Cancels Performances Through October 2021

Åbo Svenska Teater will again have to cancel all performances, this time until 10.2.2021.

Turku Swedish Theatre's doors are still closed to the public, now until 10.2.2021. This is in accordance with new restrictions that came today 7.1 from the Southwest Finland Regional Administrative Agency.

The decision involves inhibited guest performances as well as inhibited performances of the family play The History of the Dogs. The premiere of Ken Ludwig's Baskerville - a case for Sherlock Holmes is also affected, the planned premiere was 6.2. A new release date will be announced as soon as possible.

Åbo Svenska Teater's ticket sales contact all their customers in person. Booked and purchased tickets can be rebooked for later performances or for gift cards. Customers can also get their money back for tickets already triggered.

