The Black & White International Theatre Festival Will Come to Imatra in July

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The Black & White International Theatre Festival 2026 will take place in Imatra from July 21–25, 2026, bringing together a wide range of contemporary performance styles including theatre, dance, music, and circus arts.

Held annually in southeastern Finland, the festival has become a cornerstone of the region’s cultural calendar. According to the official festival listing, this theatrical extravaganza in Imatra has been responsible for producing over 20 plays and a feature film.

Organized by the Black & White Theatre, the event has built a strong reputation since its founding in 2004, showcasing both emerging and established artists from Finland and beyond. The festival program typically features a diverse lineup of performances across disciplines, emphasizing artistic freedom, collaboration, and international exchange.

In addition to stage productions, audiences can expect a lively atmosphere with workshops, discussions, and community-oriented programming. With thousands of attendees each year, the festival continues to play a key role in highlighting innovative performing arts in Finland.

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