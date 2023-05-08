SONGS THROUGH THE GLASS Comes to Tampere This Week

Review: Jekyll & Hyde at Finnish National Ballet by Val Caniparoli
I got the chance to see the ballet version of Jekyll and Hyde at the Finnish National Opera and Ballet. The thing that struck and absorbed me to make sure I get a seat was the amazing Instagram advertisement. There were two men dancing in sync in red lights. Just a few clicks and I knew they were Jekyll and Hyde. I wonder why so few institutions and groups have grasped to take advantage of a simple, movie-like teaser peace for a performance. It really grasps your interest.
FROM VENLA'S POEMS Comes to Tampere Next Month
The open mic, i.e. the open Mickey part, runs all evening, until 10 pm. You are warmly welcome to recite your own poems - or even sing if you feel like it! It is to be hoped that the evening's open mic poems would vibrate at least partially with the evening's theme. When you come, register at Venla with your poem/song and enjoy the warm atmosphere with other poetry lovers - with good drinks, of course!
LIEKKI Comes to Tampere This Week
Liekki is a monologue performance of Leonard Cohen's poems. The themes of love and longing familiar from Cohen's lyrics are tinged with dark humor.
STALIN KUOLEE is Now Playing at Tampere
Stalin makaa infarktin saaneena datšansa työhuoneen lattialla. Stalinin ykkösmies ja salaisen palvelun johtaja Lavrenti Berija saapuu ensimmäisenä paikalle ja ottaa ohjat. Pian paikalla on koko ”Isä Aurinkoisen” ykkösnyrkki: Hrustsov, Malenkov ja Molotov. Kuka elvyttää? Kuka haluaa elvyttää? Kuka osaa elvyttää? Stalin itse on vain kuukausi sitten määrännyt maan parhaat lääkärit vankileirille eikä amerikkalaistekoinen hengityskone sovi venäläiseen pistorasiaan.