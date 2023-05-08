SONGS THROUGH THE GLASS Comes to Tampere This Week

The Bellman collective presents: Songs through the glass! - Carl Michael Bellman's songs and epistles.

In the seriously funny (drinking) songs of the Swedish poet and composer who had an influence in the 18th century, we have adventures in the landscapes of fornication and drunkenness, staggering from the streets through Kapaka to the grave only to rise from there to a new day enriched by hops! The songs are in Finnish and arranged respecting the old "to this day".

The Bellman collective consists of musicians and theater makers from Jyväskylä:

Eero Virtanen - double bass

Ari Järvinen - guitar

Tomi Huusko - vocals

Antti Suora - vocals and guitar