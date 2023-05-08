SONGS THROUGH THE GLASS Comes to Tampere This Week

The performance is on May 10.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Review: Jekyll & Hyde at Finnish National Ballet by Val Caniparoli Photo 1 Review: Jekyll & Hyde at Finnish National Ballet by Val Caniparoli
FROM VENLA'S POEMS Comes to Tampere Next Month Photo 2 FROM VENLA'S POEMS Comes to Tampere Next Month

SONGS THROUGH THE GLASS Comes to Tampere This Week

The Bellman collective presents: Songs through the glass! - Carl Michael Bellman's songs and epistles.

In the seriously funny (drinking) songs of the Swedish poet and composer who had an influence in the 18th century, we have adventures in the landscapes of fornication and drunkenness, staggering from the streets through Kapaka to the grave only to rise from there to a new day enriched by hops! The songs are in Finnish and arranged respecting the old "to this day".

The Bellman collective consists of musicians and theater makers from Jyväskylä:

Eero Virtanen - double bass
Ari Järvinen - guitar
Tomi Huusko - vocals
Antti Suora - vocals and guitar




RELATED STORIES - Finland

Review: Jekyll & Hyde at Finnish National Ballet by Val Caniparoli Photo
Review: Jekyll & Hyde at Finnish National Ballet by Val Caniparoli

I got the chance to see the ballet version of Jekyll and Hyde at the Finnish National Opera and Ballet. The thing that struck and absorbed me to make sure I get a seat was the amazing Instagram advertisement. There were two men dancing in sync in red lights. Just a few clicks and I knew they were Jekyll and Hyde. I wonder why so few institutions and groups have grasped to take advantage of a simple, movie-like teaser peace for a performance. It really grasps your interest.

FROM VENLAS POEMS Comes to Tampere Next Month Photo
FROM VENLA'S POEMS Comes to Tampere Next Month

The open mic, i.e. the open Mickey part, runs all evening, until 10 pm. You are warmly welcome to recite your own poems - or even sing if you feel like it! It is to be hoped that the evening's open mic poems would vibrate at least partially with the evening's theme. When you come, register at Venla with your poem/song and enjoy the warm atmosphere with other poetry lovers - with good drinks, of course! 

LIEKKI Comes to Tampere This Week Photo
LIEKKI Comes to Tampere This Week

Liekki is a monologue performance of Leonard Cohen's poems. The themes of love and longing familiar from Cohen's lyrics are tinged with dark humor.

STALIN KUOLEE is Now Playing at Tampere Photo
STALIN KUOLEE is Now Playing at Tampere

Stalin makaa infarktin saaneena datšansa työhuoneen lattialla. Stalinin ykkösmies ja salaisen palvelun johtaja Lavrenti Berija saapuu ensimmäisenä paikalle ja ottaa ohjat. Pian paikalla on koko ”Isä Aurinkoisen” ykkösnyrkki: Hrustsov, Malenkov ja Molotov. Kuka elvyttää? Kuka haluaa elvyttää? Kuka osaa elvyttää? Stalin itse on vain kuukausi sitten määrännyt maan parhaat lääkärit vankileirille eikä amerikkalaistekoinen hengityskone sovi venäläiseen pistorasiaan.


More Hot Stories For You

FROM VENLA'S POEMS Comes to Tampere Next MonthFROM VENLA'S POEMS Comes to Tampere Next Month
LIEKKI Comes to Tampere This WeekLIEKKI Comes to Tampere This Week
STALIN KUOLEE is Now Playing at TampereSTALIN KUOLEE is Now Playing at Tampere
BLUES BIZARRE Comes to TampereBLUES BIZARRE Comes to Tampere

Videos

Video: Nicole Scherzinger Performs 'Reflection' From MULAN at the Coronation Concert Video Video: Nicole Scherzinger Performs 'Reflection' From MULAN at the Coronation Concert
Watch the Official Music Video for Webber's Coronation Anthem Video
Watch the Official Music Video for Webber's Coronation Anthem
Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles Video
Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album Video
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album
View all Videos

Finland SHOWS

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU