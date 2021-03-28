SAMPO Puppet Theatre Festival Announces 2021 Edition

The next international SAMPO Puppet Theatre Festival will be August 25th-29th 2021.

SAMPO Festival offers memorable, touching and entertaining performances for children and adults. One of the biggest puppetry festivals in Finland, it showcases artists from across the field, different styles of puppetry and visual theatre, and crosses borders between different fields of art. In addition to performances, the program also features films, workshops, outdoor performances, discussions and diverse artist meetings.

SAMPO Festival gives a place for encountering, also for professional puppeteers. For the first time in 2019, the Festival invited also guests from different countries around the world to see performances and take part in discussions. Domestic puppeteers have also had a chance to portray their upcoming work and ideas for a jury of professionals at our Open Stage event.

The festival is organized by Puppet Theatre Sampo.

The 2020 edition of SAMPO Puppet Theatre Festival was exceptional - fitting for exceptional times - and with Finnish puppeteers: SAMPO XX! The festival was held in August 26-30, 2020.

All performances and events of the festival were free to the public. There were performances for all ages, children and adults, indoors and outdoors.

The venues included Puppet Theatre Sampo, Annantalo, Teatteri Avoimet Ovet and Teatteri IlmiÖ and outdoor venues at Erottajanaukio and A-lava at Annantalo. For the first time SAMPO Festivals performances were seen also outside the city center at Malmitalo.

SAMPO Festival was organized for the first time 29.8-3.9.2017, the second time 22.-26.8.2018 and for the third time 28.8.-1.9.2019. The program books of the earlier festivals can be looked at at the bottom of the page.

SAMPO Festival is a curated festival with performing groups from around the world.

Learn more at https://sampofestival.fi/en/.