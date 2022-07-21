MARS VS. VENUS? Returns to Tampere in September

The super popular Mars vs. Venus? - in the sequel of the comedy comedy, the comedian couple Riku Suokas and Johanna Tohni are ready for a rematch.

Grown-up children and new family members have been drawn into this hilarious stand-up show about the everyday life of a new family and the relationship twists of middle-aged comedians. And of course, in this round too, we will compete for who has it harder.

Mars v. Venus? 2 is, however, an independent work: if you missed the first part, it doesn't hurt to follow this new story at all!

Actor, screenwriter and director Riku Suokas is a pioneer of stand-up comedy in Finland. In addition to theater, he has worked successfully in film and TV productions. Johanna Tohni is already familiar from the shows Mars vs. Venus? and Pop Fiction . He has performed stand up all over Finland and appeared in Nelonen's Stand Up! in the program.

The stand-up show was on 24 September 2021 at TTT-Klub.