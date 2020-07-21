KAKSIVARINEN FUUGA Will Premiere This Fall at Helsingin Kaupunginteatteri

KAKSIVÄRINEN FUUGA will premiere at STUDIO PASILA - Ratamestarinkatu 5 on October 12, 2020.

A co-production by the Helsinki City Theater dance group Helsinki Dance Company (HDC) and Carl Knif Company (CKC), KAKSIVÄRINEN FUUGA is a moving thesis about the age-old relationship between music and dance.

In Carl Knif's choreography, dance and improvisation-based methods meet the music of Dmitry Shostakovich. The exact form language of the preludes and fugues composed by Shostakovich for piano is collided with the richly sprawling expression of the dancers.

The seven-member performer consists of virtuoso dancers from HKT's dance group Helsinki Dance Company and CKC. Dancer and choreographer Carl Knif has been

a freelance dancer for more than ten years, e.g. In Tero Saarinen's works before founding his own group in 2012. In addition to his own productions, Knif has co-produced and commissioned works and visited as a choreographer and director, e.g. At the Swedish Theater. Knif's works have been seen in about ten countries in addition to Finland.

An artist meeting and discussion event for the audience of the two-color fugue performance will be held on October 26, 2020 after the performance . The event will be hosted by dance writer and dance researcher Tiina Suhonen. Choreographer Carl Knif and the dancers and artistic designers of the work will be discussed.

Learn more or purchase tickets at https://hkt.fi/esitykset/kaksivarinen-fuuga/.

