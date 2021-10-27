HOURS, WEEKS, MONTHS Will Be Performed at Tampere Työväen Teatteri in Spring 2022

When a person hears that there may be only weeks left in their lifetime, everything ends - and continues nonetheless. How to continue the ordinary everyday life, which is suddenly the most valuable, what is? Is hope worth it? When does grief work begin? Will it ever end? How to tell the children that the father will die soon?

Hours, Weeks, Months is a stage work framed by music, in the roles of which a wonderful duo of actors, Petra Karjalainen and Timo Tuominen , perform . The work written by Kati Kaartinen is based on Reko and Tina Lundán's novel Weeks, Months (WSOY, 2006) and Tina Lundán's novel The First Summer (WSOY, 2008).

At the heart of the performance directed by Tuomas Rinta-Panttila is a topic that touches us all: the temporality and limitations of life. In the face of death, man is helpless and defiant, fearful and hopeful, vicious and affectionate. In the middle of the everyday life marked by death, images of common moments, sad and ruthless, but also bright and light, crystallize on the stage. The music composed by Jussi Tuurna and played by a live band sums up the moments in a musical form.

The production premiered on the Grand Theater of the National Theater 24.9.2021, and will premiere at Tampere Työväen Teatteri in spring 2022.

