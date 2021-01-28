Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Finnish National Opera Suspends Performances Through February 28

The company released a statement saying that they are obligated to suspend performances due to new regulations set in place. 

Jan. 28, 2021  

The Finnish National Opera and Ballet has announced that performances will be suspended through February 28, OperaWire reports.

The company released a statement saying that they are obligated to suspend performances due to new regulations set in place.

All remaining Ring Cycle productions have been postponed. Die Walküre will now premiere in August 2022 while the last two installments will receive new dates in the coming weeks.

The company also announced the cancelation of its new production of "Swan Lake" and is looking to reschedule it for a later season.

Artistic Director Lilli Paasikivi noted, "The re-scheduling of The Ring productions will also result in major conductor changes. At this point, both Esa-Pekka Salonen and Susanna Mälkki will step down from the production. We're grateful to Susanna for her untiring work on the current 'Walküre' production and also to Esa-Pekka for his inspiration for this cycle. We are looking forward to keeping both these precious artists closely affiliated with our institution. The RING will now continue to grow in the experienced hands of our new Chief Conductor Hannu Lintu."

Read more on OperaWire.


Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor 2/5 8 PM ET
Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor 2/5 8 PM ET
John Krause - A Bit of Your Time 1/29 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
John Krause - A Bit of Your Time 1/29 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
Kelli O?Hara & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
Kelli O?Hara & Seth Rudetsky On Demand


Related Articles View More Finland Stories   Shows
Aleksanterin teatteri Extends Stream of LUOLANAISEN Through 15 February Photo

Aleksanterin teatteri Extends Stream of LUOLANAISEN Through 15 February

BWW INTERVIEW: HOW TO DIRECT AND ACT COMEDY, Mika Nuojua Photo

BWW INTERVIEW: HOW TO DIRECT AND ACT COMEDY, Mika Nuojua

Åbo Svenska Teater Cancels Performances Through October 2021 Photo

Åbo Svenska Teater Cancels Performances Through October 2021

Tampere Theatre Festival to Return August 2021 Photo

Tampere Theatre Festival to Return August 2021


More Hot Stories For You

  • 2021 Sundance Film Festival Announces Atlanta Satellite Screenings
  • Alliance Theatre Announces Updates to 2020/21 Season, Featuring UNDER THE TENT Pop-Up Concert Series
  • BroadwayWorld and Broadway Licensing Team Up for New Digital Marketing Program for Licensees
  • Fox Theatre Announces New Dates For 40th Season Including HAMILTON, MEAN GIRLS, and More