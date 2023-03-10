Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FROM VENLA'S POEMS Comes to Tampere

Performances run 14 March - 23 May.

Mar. 10, 2023  
FROM VENLA'S POEMS Comes to Tampere

Are there lyrical treasures in your desk drawer? Or has someone else's poem touched you in particular along your journey? Want to hear some new poetry? Would you like to write and recite instant poetry in good company?

Talk, read, recite, sing,
be a quiet boy or a screamer!
Our threshold is low,
the club's level is high.

The open mic, i.e. the open Mickey part, runs all evening, until 10 pm. You are warmly welcome to recite your own poems - or even sing if you feel like it! It is to be hoped that the evening's open mic poems would vibrate at least partially with the evening's theme. When you come, register at Venla with your poem/song and enjoy the warm atmosphere with other poetry lovers - with good drinks, of course! If you have a poem that you would like to recite, but you don't dare to step on the stage yourself, there are sure to be other enthusiastic reciters in the crowd.

If the participants of the evening have less ready-made texts, in addition to the open mic part, the program also includes community writing of poems and the recitation of these instant poems.

The concept is loose and always adapts to the appearance of the people participating in the evening.

The hostess is Venla Moisala




DOWN HOME STONE Comes to Tampere Photo
DOWN HOME STONE Comes to Tampere
Down Home Stone comes to Tampere beginning this week! Described as the Best Blues Club in town, doors open at 20:00 for a showtime around 21:30-21:50, after the behind-the-wall theater performance! 
A ROUND TRUTH Comes to Tampere Photo
A ROUND TRUTH Comes to Tampere
The round truth tells the story of a young person's growth in the world of football. The story describes what it's like to watch from the substitute's bench when your dreams are dashed. The show deals with authorities, workplace bullying, the importance of one's own choices and the fear of loss.
DAYS OF ABANDONMENT Comes to Tampere Photo
DAYS OF ABANDONMENT Comes to Tampere
Hylkääminen päivät  is   a work from the early productions of the world-famous successful author Elena Ferrante , which is now being seen for the first time on stage in Finland.
Review: ACTION HERO at TAMPERE WORKERS THEATER Photo
Review: ACTION HERO at TAMPERE WORKER'S THEATER
What did our critic think of ACTION HERO at TAMPERE WORKER'S THEATER? Playwright-Director Liila Jokelin's Action Hero is an excellent take on modern topics that young people and artists have to think about: if woman likes to be spanked, is it okay to use that on screen? Is it okay to lie a little just to make your co-workers a little more excited? Men still like boobs even though you'd free the nipple at the beach's rocks, ay?

More Hot Stories For You


DOWN HOME STONE Comes to TampereDOWN HOME STONE Comes to Tampere
March 9, 2023

Down Home Stone comes to Tampere beginning this week! Described as the Best Blues Club in town, doors open at 20:00 for a showtime around 21:30-21:50, after the behind-the-wall theater performance! 
A ROUND TRUTH Comes to TampereA ROUND TRUTH Comes to Tampere
March 3, 2023

The round truth tells the story of a young person's growth in the world of football. The story describes what it's like to watch from the substitute's bench when your dreams are dashed. The show deals with authorities, workplace bullying, the importance of one's own choices and the fear of loss.
DAYS OF ABANDONMENT Comes to TampereDAYS OF ABANDONMENT Comes to Tampere
February 20, 2023

Hylkääminen päivät  is   a work from the early productions of the world-famous successful author Elena Ferrante , which is now being seen for the first time on stage in Finland.
ANASTASIA is Now Playing in TampereANASTASIA is Now Playing in Tampere
February 6, 2023

Tampereen Teatteri was the first in Finland to premiere the brilliant Anastasia musical! Our theater was granted permission to make its own version of the musical that premiered in 2016 and conquered Broadway.
KATRINA is Now Playing in TampereKATRINA is Now Playing in Tampere
January 31, 2023

Young Katrina leaves her safe home in Ostrobothnia and goes on Johan's journey, wants to trust the charming mouthpiece. From a housekeeper's daughter to a sailor's mook, child's feet on the feet, bread flour in the tight. And yet: strength and self-belief in the gaze. A modest life appears meaningful and grand.
share