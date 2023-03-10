FROM VENLA'S POEMS Comes to Tampere

Are there lyrical treasures in your desk drawer? Or has someone else's poem touched you in particular along your journey? Want to hear some new poetry? Would you like to write and recite instant poetry in good company?

Talk, read, recite, sing,

be a quiet boy or a screamer!

Our threshold is low,

the club's level is high.

The open mic, i.e. the open Mickey part, runs all evening, until 10 pm. You are warmly welcome to recite your own poems - or even sing if you feel like it! It is to be hoped that the evening's open mic poems would vibrate at least partially with the evening's theme. When you come, register at Venla with your poem/song and enjoy the warm atmosphere with other poetry lovers - with good drinks, of course! If you have a poem that you would like to recite, but you don't dare to step on the stage yourself, there are sure to be other enthusiastic reciters in the crowd.

If the participants of the evening have less ready-made texts, in addition to the open mic part, the program also includes community writing of poems and the recitation of these instant poems.

The concept is loose and always adapts to the appearance of the people participating in the evening.

The hostess is Venla Moisala