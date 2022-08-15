CAVE MAN Comes to Tampere Beginning Next Month

Luolamies is a hilariously funny stand-up show that warms up the differences between men and women. It has been a perennial favorite since 2007 - and there is no end in sight! In the fall of 2022, the Caveman will return to TTT-Klub.

Caveman has been shown in at least 30 different countries in 15 different languages. In Finnish, it has been performed by Martti Suosalo , Eero Saarinen , Jussi Lampi - and in TTT, perhaps the longest continuously in Finland, by Riku Suokas , the pioneer of Finnish stand-up comedy.

Rarely does a play get its own street or its own anniversary. This Broadway's longest-running one-man show, which has been running since 1995, has got both!

Performances run 10 September - 10 November 2022.