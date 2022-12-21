Actor and Director Jakob Öhrman Combines Tjechov and Alien Films in Tampere
En sprittande kollision mellan populärkultur och finkultur skakar om invanda former. Tjechov, the Alien film and the popular rap duo Sofa möts i en fartfylld umplägse. Three sisters The fifth act will have its premiere on 12 January 2023 on the Eino Salmelainen stage.
Actor and director Jakob Öhrman , who has had great success in Håll i Europa, creates his first production for Tampereen Työväen Teatteri (in Finnish)
"Föreställningkonceptet baserar sig på Anton Tjechov's pjäs Tre systrar och Alien-filmerna. I botha Verken finns samma grundteman, fåreasen och dyvabet för the future, tanken om ett yttre hot, vågås av att man lever i ett vakuum i en oundviklig värld, som man inte kan apäära. In addition, finns det många likheter och korsningar i Verken ökskas när det kommer tillna rollerna, historien och atmosferen", Säger Öhrman.
Du kan läsa regissörens ord på bifogad fil.
In Three Sisters, the fifth act , we can enjoy a genial theater performance, where live video is used. Garanterat nagot helt annat än vad du är van vid. Nu dammas det av hältät. Ta en risk och bli betagen. Ett Absolut must!
Inhaltswarning: splatter, våld i relaxed form, big feelings.
Åldersrekommendation: från 13 år uppåt.
Three Sisters Act Five
Baserade på Tre systrar pjäs och Alien-filmerna Director and script
Jakob Öhrman
Music Janne Lounatvuori / SOFA
Costume Brenda Gomez Set designer
Lars Idman
Video planning Jakob Öhrman and Matias Ojanen Light planning
Jaakko Sirainen
Sound planning Niklas Vainio
Rollbesättning Jari Ahola, Minna Hokkanen, Mika Honkanen, Janne Kallioniemi, Inke Koskinen, Pyry Nikkilä, Pihla Pohjalainen, Miia Selin, Hiski Vihertörmä, Auvo Vihro, Sonja Kuittinen, Fanni Noroila
