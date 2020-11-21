TheatreSquared Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Brimming with stage magic and holiday cheer, TheatreSquared's world premiere adaptation of A Christmas Carol boldly reimagines Dickens' classic ghost story and sets the stage for a new Northwest Arkansas tradition. Three spirits come to visit the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge and take him on a fantastic journey through past, present, and future. But will it be enough to save him?

There are two options, to see the production in person or to stream it from your own home!

This production is for all ages.

The show runs December 2-27, 2020.

Learn more at https://www.theatre2.org/christmas-carol.

