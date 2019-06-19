THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG to Play at Walton Arts Center

Jun. 19, 2019  

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG to Play at Walton Arts CenterThe rip-roaring comedy, The Play That Goes Wrong will play at Walton Arts Center's Baum Hall Nov. 12-17.

The time is right to see The Play That Goes Wrong, Broadway's funniest and longest-running play! This Olivier Award-winning comedy is a hilarious hybrid of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes.

Welcome to opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines), it's "A RIOTOUS EXPLOSION OF COMEDY!" (The Daily Beast) and "TONS OF FUN FOR ALL AGES!" (HuffPost). Ben Brantley of The New York Times calls The Play That Goes Wrong, "A GUT-BUSTING HIT," and Cindy Adams of the New York Post has just one word for you: "GO!" Get tickets now - it would be WRONG to wait!

The current tour company features: Scott Cotie as "Dennis," Peyton Crim as "Robert," Brandon J. Ellis as "Trevor, U/S Robert," Angela Grovey as "Annie," Ned Noyes as "Max," Jamie Ann Romero as "Sandra," Evan Alexander Smith as "Chris," Yaegal T. Welch as "Jonathan, U/S Trevor," and Blair Baker, Jacqueline Jarrold, Sid Solomon and Michael Thatcher as the understudies.

For more information and tickets to see The Play That Goes Wrong during its Fayetteville engagement, tap here.



Related Articles View More Fayetteville Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE THE MUSICAL to Play at Walton Arts Center Fall 2019
  • HARRY POTTER AND THE PRISONER OF AZKABAN Will Play at Walmart AMP
  • BOEING BOEING to Play at University Of Arkansas October 2019
  • LES MISERABLES to Arrive at Walton Arts Center June 2019
  • Walton Arts Center Brings CATS to Fayetteville 5/28 - 6/2!
  • LES MISERABLES Coming to Walton Arts Center This June!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup