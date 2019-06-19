THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG to Play at Walton Arts Center

The rip-roaring comedy, The Play That Goes Wrong will play at Walton Arts Center's Baum Hall Nov. 12-17.

The time is right to see The Play That Goes Wrong, Broadway's funniest and longest-running play! This Olivier Award-winning comedy is a hilarious hybrid of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes.

Welcome to opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines), it's "A RIOTOUS EXPLOSION OF COMEDY!" (The Daily Beast) and "TONS OF FUN FOR ALL AGES!" (HuffPost). Ben Brantley of The New York Times calls The Play That Goes Wrong, "A GUT-BUSTING HIT," and Cindy Adams of the New York Post has just one word for you: "GO!" Get tickets now - it would be WRONG to wait!

The current tour company features: Scott Cotie as "Dennis," Peyton Crim as "Robert," Brandon J. Ellis as "Trevor, U/S Robert," Angela Grovey as "Annie," Ned Noyes as "Max," Jamie Ann Romero as "Sandra," Evan Alexander Smith as "Chris," Yaegal T. Welch as "Jonathan, U/S Trevor," and Blair Baker, Jacqueline Jarrold, Sid Solomon and Michael Thatcher as the understudies.

For more information and tickets to see The Play That Goes Wrong during its Fayetteville engagement, tap here.





