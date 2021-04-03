Cape Fear Regional Theatre Announces One-On-One Classes

Need to practice for a big audition? Want more theatre in your life without the pressure of a big class? Contact Cape Fear Regional Theatre at education@cfrt.org to learn more about their private lessons in acting, creative dramatics, writing, and more.

Age: 4+

Cost: $30/30-minute session (limited availability); $55/60-minute session (limited availability)

Cancellation Policy: A $25 cancellation fee until the Friday prior to the semester. $25 fee on all returned checks.

Discounts: 10% Discount for each child in same family/any class. No refunds or credits once semester has begun. 10% discount for active duty military families.

Learn more at https://www.cfrt.org/education/#studio-classes.

CFRT features a three-story complex with a 300-seat main stage and contracts actors, writers, and designers from throughout the country. CFRT's six-show main stage season and robust education and outreach programs serve over 49,000 audience members a year from all ages and varying socioeconomic and ethnic backgrounds including nearly 22,000 students from around the region. CFRT is grateful for the community support from which it was born and still blooms.