Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Fargo Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Fargo Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Colby Schwartzwalter - THE DESCENDANTS - Gooseberry Park Players
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jean Sando - THE DESCENDANTS - Gooseberry Park Players
Best Dance Production
THE DESCENDANTS - Gooseberry Park Players
Best Direction Of A Musical
Scott M Brusven - THE DESCENDANTS - Gooseberry Park Players
Best Direction Of A Play
Bryce Henrickson - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Studio Vibe
Best Ensemble
HELLO GIRLS - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Joshua Hallaway - THE DESCENDANTS - Gooseberry Park Players
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Katie Damico - HELLO GIRLS - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater
Best Musical
THE DESCENDANTS - Gooseberry Park Players
Best New Play Or Musical
MURDER GONE WRONG - Harwood Prairie Playhouse
Best Performer In A Musical
Kayla Walker - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio Vibe
Best Performer In A Play
Ashely Schrenk - VENUS IN FUR - TruNorth Theatre
Best Play
ALL CHILDISH THINGS - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nick Schons - THE DESCENDANTS - Gooseberry Park Players
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Abigail Voegler - THE HELLO GIRLS - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Rachel Rebischke - THE NIGHT OF JANUARY 16TH - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE DESCENDANTS - Gooseberry Park Players
Favorite Local Theatre
Fargo Moorhead Community Theater
