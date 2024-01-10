Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Fargo Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Fargo Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Fargo Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Colby Schwartzwalter - THE DESCENDANTS - Gooseberry Park Players

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jean Sando - THE DESCENDANTS - Gooseberry Park Players

Best Dance Production

THE DESCENDANTS - Gooseberry Park Players

Best Direction Of A Musical

Scott M Brusven - THE DESCENDANTS - Gooseberry Park Players

Best Direction Of A Play

Bryce Henrickson - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Studio Vibe

Best Ensemble

HELLO GIRLS - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joshua Hallaway - THE DESCENDANTS - Gooseberry Park Players

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Katie Damico - HELLO GIRLS - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater

Best Musical

THE DESCENDANTS - Gooseberry Park Players

Best New Play Or Musical

MURDER GONE WRONG - Harwood Prairie Playhouse

Best Performer In A Musical

Kayla Walker - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio Vibe

Best Performer In A Play

Ashely Schrenk - VENUS IN FUR - TruNorth Theatre

Best Play

ALL CHILDISH THINGS - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nick Schons - THE DESCENDANTS - Gooseberry Park Players

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Abigail Voegler - THE HELLO GIRLS - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Rachel Rebischke - THE NIGHT OF JANUARY 16TH - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE DESCENDANTS - Gooseberry Park Players

Favorite Local Theatre

Fargo Moorhead Community Theater