VIDEO: Red River Theatre Organ Society Presents Holiday Pipes 2020 With Alex Swanson

The Red River Theatre Organ Society recently presented a virtual Noon Organ Concert today by Alex Swanson! The concert was streamed live on YouTube on Christmas Eve, December 24.

Watch the video below and catch the other concerts in the Holiday Pipes series on The Red River Theatre Organ Society's YouTube channel!

The mission of Holiday Pipes is to support the Emergency Food Pantry in Fargo, North Dakota.

To make a monetary donation to the food pantry online, use this link: https://app.givingheartsday.org/#/charity/69. For other ways to support the Emergency Food Pantry, use this link: http://www.emergencyfoodpantry.com/how-you-can-help.html.

If you enjoyed the program, consider donating to the Red River Theatre Organ Society today to keep Holiday Pipes and other RRTOS theatre organ programs staple events in the Fargo/Moorhead community. To learn more, visit www.rrtos.org/donate.