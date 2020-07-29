Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre Returns with Performances of HAIRSPRAY

Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre is reopening to the public with its first performance after being shutdown due to the global health crisis, reports KVRR Local News.

The company is performing Hairspray, outdoor at The Lights in West Fargo. The Lights is located at 3100 Sheyenne Street in West Fargo.

The show will have social distance and health precautions in place, including mask requirements and spaced out seating with reduced capacity.

Read the full story and get tickets HERE.

Since 1946, Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre (FMCT) has provided a wide range of performance and education opportunities to the Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo area and surrounding communities. FMCT is the longest running community arts organization in the Red River Valley Region of Minnesota and North Dakota. Season after season, the organization continues to evolve and grow in their community-minded mission as they position ourselves to create exceptional experiences for many more years to come.

