Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DIVERTIMENTO With Kellan Lutz Wins Best Thriller At Fargo Fantastic Film Festival

pixeltracker

Divertimento has been featured in 47 film festivals, and is currently playing at Eastern Oregon Film Festival.

Oct. 20, 2021  

DIVERTIMENTO With Kellan Lutz Wins Best Thriller At Fargo Fantastic Film Festival

Divertimento starring Kellan Lutz (Twilight, Expendables, FBI Most Wanted) and Torrey DeVitto (Chicago Med, Vampire Diaries) wins Best Thriller at Fargo Fantastic Film Festival. The film is directed by Keyvan Sheikhalishahi and stars as well Ola Rapace (Skyfall), Götz Otto (Cloud Atlas), Christian Hillborg (Fleabag), Ellie Heydon (Harlots) and Brittany Gonzales.

Divertimento has been featured in 47 film festivals, and is currently playing at Eastern Oregon Film Festival, and then expected to screen at River's Edge International Film Festival, Route 66 Film Festival, South Texas Film Festival and Studio City Film Festival.

The Fargo Fantastic Film Festival kicked off at the Fargo Theatre and then continued in conjunction with VALLEYCON, the premiere pop culture celebration in the region.


Related Articles View More Fargo Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Michael Lee Brown Photo
Michael Lee Brown
Danny Quadrino Photo
Danny Quadrino
Jenn Colella Photo
Jenn Colella

More Hot Stories For You

  • Celeste Barber Announces FINE, THANKS National Tour For 2022
  • FROZEN Will Open In Brisbane This February
  • A MIDNIGHT VISIT Extends Its Stay in Fortitude Valley
  • Ant Middleton Will Embark on the Mind Over Muscle Tour Next Year