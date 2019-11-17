BWW Review: YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Concordia College

Concordia Theatre Presents: Young Frankenstein

Based on the classic 1974 Mel Brooks movie of the same name the musical stage production made its Broadway premier in 2007. The music & lyrics were also written by Mel Brooks. I have fond memories of the movie staring Gene Wilder but this was my first experience seeing a live stage production. All I can say is congrats to the whole cast & crew for a wonderful production. The cast, costumes & set were all great. I will say that this may not be appropriate for young children as it does include some adult humor and language.

We open the show with the villagers and the opening number of "Happiest Town in Town" and it sets the pace for the show. The villagers are celebrating the death of Dr. Victor Frankenstein. Another ensemble number I want to mention are "Welcome to Transylvania" which is performed Barbershop style by 5 ensemble members and they do a wonderful job.

For individual stand outs we start with the star of the show Dr. Frederick Frankenstein portrayed by Lucas Burr. Lucas is a wonderful actor, singer & dancer. He gets to really shine on "The Brain", "Man About Town" and "Puttin' On The Ritz".

Next we have Elizabeth Benning played by Abigail Olson. We get to hear her wonderful voice early in the show on the hilarious song "Please Don't Touch Me" featuring lyrics like "You can hug me til I scream If it's only in a dream But please don't touch me" and then we get to hear her again on "Surprise" and "Deep Love".

Jared Torgeson as Igor is a great character. His performance on "Together Again" was so much fun but his true standout moment was on "Transylvania Mania" the big song and dance number at the end of Act I.

Abigail Vogeler as Inga was a great casting choice. She is such a fun character and has an amazing singing voice and hits some great notes in her solos. Her first number "Roll In The Hay" is do good and even features some yodeling and her other "Listen To Your Heart" is so good.

Ayden Berg as Dr. Victor Von Frankenstein is only featured on one song but he makes it count on "Join The Family Business" which is another bug dance number.

Calvin La Fave as The Hermit was another that only had one song/scene but it was wonderful. He was hilarious on "Please Send Me Someone" and the whole scene was so funny.

The Monster was portrayed so well by Tanner Garrigan and his scene with The Hermit was one of my favorites. His standout of course was the big show stopper scene for "Puttin On The Ritz" in which we get to see him sing and dance.

I purposely saved the best for last. Mary Noah as Frau Blucher (cue the horses..) was absolutely outstanding. She completely stole the show on every scene she was in. Perfect comedic timing and stage presence. Her big number "He Vas My Boyfriend" was absolutely perfect. I can not wait to see Mary on stage again.

I also want to mention the 12 member Pit Orchestra that did an amazing job.

Congrats again to the entire cast, crew & staff that put on this wonderful show.

