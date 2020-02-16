BWW Review: WE WILL ROCK YOU at West Fargo Sheyenne

West Fargo Sheyenne Theatre Presents: We Will Rock You

The music of Queen comes to life in West Fargo. Is it a musical? Is it a rock concert? Is it both?

The talented cast & crew from the West Fargo Sheyenne Theatre Department will answer those questions and many more. Director Anthony Peterson has had this show in his back pocket for a few years and he finally decided the time was right. This is such a fun show for all ages. You will find yourself singing along to every song.

Not to be confused with the movie biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, this story is a futuristic story that uses the music of Queen to help tell the story. The musical tells the story of a group of Bohemians who struggle to restore the free exchange of thought, fashion, and live music in a distant future where everyone dresses, thinks and acts the same. Musical instruments and composers are forbidden, and rock music is all but unknown.

There are definitely some standout performances but the whole cast does such a wonderful job. The big group numbers, like one of the first songs Radio GaGa, have such a full sound with that many voices.

I also have to give a shout out to Bailey Kruzen on the amazing costume design, John Holten on the scenic design and Kerry Horst on the lighting design. These three did a remarkable job that truly brings the show to life visually.

Of course you can't have a jukebox musical without an amazing pit orchestra. A HUGE shout out to the 40 member pit orchestra on bringing the music to life.

There was only 7 main characters and they each got a chance to shine on stage.

Logan Lang as Galileo did an amazing job. Logan is a very talented young man with a great voice as we hear on "I Want To Break Free", "Under Pressure", "You're My Best Friend", "Headlong", "Hammer To Fall" and many more. He nails the rock n roll ringing and has the stage presence to match.

Next up we have Skyler Manney as Scaramouche. Wow this girl can sing. Skyler is extremely talented and has wonderful stage presence. Her scenes with Logan were great and I really loved some of her facial expressions and snarky comments when Galileo annoyed her. A few of her standout songs were "I Want To Break Free", "Under Pressure", Crazy Little Thing Called Love" and "We Will Rock You".

Another amazing voice was Josie Filloon as Oz. Josie had one of the best performances of the night on "No One But You" and also had some standout moments on "I Want It All", "Headlong", and "Crazy Little Thing Called Love".

Carter Gill as Brit was so good. He not only go to show off his singing skills but also his comedic abilities. His first scene with Josie is funny when he shows off his fighting skills complete with sound effects. He has some great solo moments on "I Want It All", "Headlong" and "Crazy Little Thing Called Love".

Reece Breidenbach as Buddy was another character that had some good comedic moments as well as showing off his voice on "These Are The Days Of Our Lives".

Jaden Dahlin as Khashoggi and Haley Curry as Killer Queen played the villians very well. Jaden did great on "A Kind of Magic" and "Seven Seas of Rhye" and Haley really stood out on "Killer Queen", "Now I'm Here", "A Kind of Magic" and "Another One Bites The Dust".

This is such a fun and entertaining show and I do hope you will go check it out. There is a lot of talent on that stage. Also a reminder that if you do go do not leave until the lights come on. There is an encore song not listed on the playbill with the full cast and it was one of my favorite moments of the show. All 7 of the main character are featured as well as the amazing supporting cast.

