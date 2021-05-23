BWW Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Davies High School

Davies High School Theatre Presents The Addams Family

They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky. OK, that isn't actually part of the stage musical but I did catch myself singing it when the the finger snapping started. This is another first for me seeing this show, the last time a local school did this show I was not able to attend. From beginning to end this is so much fun. It goes from laughter to emotional in the blink of an eye. Each actor brought their character to life wonderfully. The set was great, and the costumes were so much fun.

Marcus Hart as Gomez Addams was channeling his inner John Astin and captured the essence of the original character. His stage presence and comedic timing were top notch. I loved his performances on "Two Things", "Trapped", "Gomez's What if", "Happy Sad" and "Not Today". Marcus got to show off his dance skills on "Tango De Amor" with Tryniti Richard (Morticia).

Tryniti Richard as Morticia was absolutely wonderful. She looking stunning in all of the dresses and played the role perfectly. Some of her scenes with Marcus had me laughing out loud numerous times. We are lucky to hear her beautiful voice on songs like "Trapped", "Secrets" "Live Before We Die" and "Just Around The Corner". We are also treated to her beautiful dance number with Marcus on "Tango De Amor". Amazing performance for her senior show.

Olivia Jahner as Wednesday was so good. Her scenes with Keaton (Pugsley), and Laszlo (Lucas) were hilarious. Another beautiful voice and she really stands out on "Pulled", "One Normal Night Part 1 & 2", "Happy Sad" and "Crazier Than You". Great stage presence and comedic timing.

Ben Diers got to play the beloved Uncle Fester. He was great on "Festers Manifesto", "One Normal Night Part 2", "But Love" and "The Moon and Me" which also featured the beautiful dancing of Trinity Kirschenmann as Luna.

Keaton Walters as Pugsley was one of the funniest characters in the show. His scene in the electric chair on "Pulled" was hilarious. He also got to show off his singing on "What if".

Jack Libner as Lurch, the man of very few words, stole almost every scene he was in. His facial expressions and mannerisms were perfect and his "talking" had the crowd laughing every time. The scene when he meets the Beineke family was so hilarious. We even get to hear Jack show off a little of his singing voice on "Move Toward The Darkness"

The Beineke Family had some great performances during the show. All three were great in their first scene while trying to find the Addams house. Laszlo Leeaphon as Lucas had some great scenes with Olivia and did a great job on "Crazier Than You". Abby Becher as Alice was great on "Secrets", "Crazier Than You" and really stood out on "Full Disclosure". Ethan Blesie as Mal did wonderful on "Crazier Than You".

Kyla Nelson as Grandma didn't have any solo performances but each of her scenes were extremely funny. I loved her scene with Keaton.

The Ancestors were wonderful in every scene. Some amazing dancers that really brought the show together.

This is a big show, over 2.5 hours, and everyone involved should be extremely proud.

Congrats again to Rebecca Saari and her team at Davies for putting on another great production. I have to be sure to mention the choreographer Amanda Perlenfein for putting together the wonderful dance numbers. Congrats also to Pit Director Darcy Brandenburg and Pit Conductor Eric Saari and the pit musicians for the beautiful live music.

Photo Credits - Renegade Photography