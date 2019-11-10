BWW Review: DRACULA at Davies High School Theatre

Davies High School Theatre Presents: Dracula

Dracula is a tale that has been told so many times in movies, television and more. Some of the most famous portrayals Bela Lugosi movie in 1931, Christopher Lee in numerous films from 1958-1973 and Gary Oldman in 1992 just to name a few. The original stage version of the play is from 1924 and there has been many revisions and retelling of this story.

Davies Theatre Director Rebecca Saari decided to let her talented students put their stamp on this and they did not disappoint. From the opening sequence to the last line these students put on a great show.

My vote for stealing the show goes to Kathryn Thompson in her portrayal of Renfield. Kathryn was absolutely amazing in every scene. Every time she appeared on stage I leaned forward in my seat in anticipation. She had the opening monologue and the final say on stage. She played the deranged lunatic so well it was almost scary.

Jason Diers as Dr. John Seward in another stellar performance. Jason has such wonderful stage presence and his chemistry with the other performers is perfect. Jason is one of my favorite young actors and I look forward to seeing more of him in the future.

Coming off of her show stealing performance in Trollwoods production of Freaky Friday McKenna Brye as Lucy Westenra was so good on stage. We already knew she was an amazing singer so it was great to see her showing off her acting abilities.

Makenzi Johnson as Mina Murray and Jack Libner as Jonathan Harker both got to shine throughout the show. Their scenes together were even more special.

Avery Hoffman as Professor Van Helsing is one of the treats of Act II. Avery is another Freaky Friday star who also got to show off her wonderful acting abilities.

I have to mention the 3 actors who portrayed Count Dracula in his different forms. Jack Lingle, Brennan Olson and Dylan Lian. Each one of them was able to stand out multiple times throughout the production.

I have to be sure to mention the rest of the cast who all were very important to the success of the show. Of course a very special shout out to the Costume Coordinator Sandy Thiel and the Make-up / Hair Designer Emily Onstad.

Congrats to the entire cast, crew and production staff for putting on an absolutely wonderful show!

Photo Credits - Renegade Photography

