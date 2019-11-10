BWW Review: DAMN YANKEES at West Fargo High School Theatre

West Fargo High School Theatre Presents: Damn Yankees

Damn Yankees is a modern retelling of the Faust Tale. The story is based on the 1954 novel "The Year The Yankees Lost The Pennant" and the original Broadway production started in 1955 with a Hollywood movie in 1958. It tells the story of a die-hard baseball fan who sells his soul so his favorite team can win.

Once again Bryce Henrickson and the whole staff, cast & crew put on a wonderful show. From the opening number "Six Months" to the fun dance number "Shoeless Joe" and throughout the rest of the show the kids will have you singing along.

Parker Degerness was perfect as Mr. Applegate. Parker has the right comedic timing and sense of humor to play this character so well. We were treated to a wonderful solo on "Good Old Days" that also included him showing off his tap dancing skills.

Drake Aasen as Joe Hardy was a absolute great casting choice. I have been a fan of Drake ever since I saw his performance as Dickon in The Secret Garden. You might also remember his as Howard in Moon Over Buffalo or from The Cass Act Players production of Weather The Storm in which he played Danny. He really got to shine in "A Man Doesn't Know"and "Near To You".

Eva Fritz did an amazing job as Lola. I first saw her in her show stealing performance as Mary Lennox in The Secret Garden. Eva has an amazing voice and wonderful stage presence. She truly stood out on "A Little Brains, A Little Talent", "Whatever Lola Wants" and Two Lost Souls".

Alex Ngo as Van Buren was another fun character. I have been a fan of Alex since I first saw him in White Buffalo about 2 years ago. He is a very talented actor and I really enjoyed his solo on Heart.

Ethan Saari as Joe Boyd was another great choice. Ethan is a fine young actor that you might remember from his portrayal of Colin Craven is last years Secret Garden. He had some great solo moments on "Goodbye Old Girl", " A Man Doesn't Know" and "Near To You". His scenes with Gracie Morgel as Meg Boyd were wonderful. Grace did a great job on "A Man Doesn't Know" and "Near to You". She had wonderful stage presence.

Mikayla Hjelden was a fun character as Gloria, the reporter trying to find out the truth about Joe. Mikayla got to show off her singing and dancing skills on 'Shoeless Joe".

I also need to mention Ashley Johnson, Tedi Dimmer and Brynn Howit who portrayed the over the top characters and Joe Hardy superfans of Sister, Doris and Darleene. Their scenes were a lof of fun and they did a great job on "Who's Got The Pain".

This was such a fun show and the whole cast & crew did such a good job. I also have to mention the live pit orchestra conducted by Jason Carlson. You still have a full weekend to catch a performance of Damn Yankees and I highly recommend that you do.

Congrats to Director Bryce Henrickson, Music Director Ashley Holten, Choreographer Amanda Perlenfein and the rest of the production staff on another stellar production by West Fargo High School Theatre.

