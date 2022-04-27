BWW Review: A WRINKLE IN TIME at Moorhead High School

Moorhead High Theatre presents: A Wrinkle In Time

A play based on the beloved 1962 best selling book from author Madeleine L'Engle. This tells the story of Meg Murry, Charles Wallace Murry and Calvin O'Keefe, as they embark on a journey through time and space to save the Murrys' father.

It seems that musicals get all of the hype, but there have been some amazing plays in the area this year. The talent at Moorhead High runs deep as we witness with wonderful group of high school kids, with some help from a few 5th and 6th graders also.

Scenery/props designer Becca Green helps bring the beautiful set to life. Becca also serves as the technical director. A huge shout out to Scout Holding Eagle-Bushaw as lighting designer. The lighting work on the show is absolutely wonderful.

I also have to mention the costumes and costume designers Claire Twedt and Phoenix Leiseth. The costumes were so fun. Some of my favorites were Mrs. Who, Mrs. Which and Mrs. Whatsit, The Happy Medium and of course the Camazotzians.

This is a great story for people of all ages told by a cast of over 20. The show is a production of Moorhead High Theatre but included some kids from Horizon Middle School in the cast.

Two standout performers for me were the characters of Meg Murry and Charles Wallace Murry played by Jaida Doucette (Freshman) and Hudson Murray (5th Grade). These young actors work so well together on stage and have such amazing chemistry. They were both in the recent FMCT production of Elf, so you can tell how comfortable they were acting together. The perfect choice to play brother and sister. Hudson has the skills of a stage veteran and Jaida shows such passion in her performance. I do hope I get to see them on stage together again soon.

Rounding out the final of our 3 heroes is Calvin O'Keefe, played by Rich McConnell. He plays the awkward teenage boy so well. His nervousness and hesitation in his scenes with Meg were very believable.

Mrs. Whatsit, Mrs. Who and Mrs. Which played by Katelinn Beck, Cyan Beitelspacher and Paige Hansen were such fun characters. I loved each of their personalities so much and how different they were from each other.

Two more really fun characters were Happy Medium played by Angel Kalvoda with their super enthusiastic personality and Red Eyes played by Phoenix Leiseth who played the evil character perfectly.

I also really loved all of the Camazotzians, their colorful costumes and the way they all act as one. The two young girls reminded of The Shining, Redrum anyone? Such a great supporting cast and crew on and off the stage.

Congrats to director Jon Micheels Leiseth on putting together a great spring show for Moorhead High.

You have 3 more chances to go see this show and I highly suggest you do that!

The show is at Horizon Middle School.

Moorheadschools.org/tix