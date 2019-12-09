BWW Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre

Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre Presents: A Christmas Carol

There are so many Christmas traditions I can think of that hold a special place in my heart. Decorating the tree, the first snow, the lights at Lindenwood Park, Home Alone, It's a Wonderful Life, Die Hard and of course the Charles Dickens Classic story of Ebenezer Scrooge. It's probably been 20 years since I have seen a stage production of this but I always try to find the classic movie to watch every year. I was beyond excited to see this show on the FMCT schedule and as usual they do not disappoint.

First time FMCT director Judy Lewis worked with an amazing cast & crew to put on a wonderful show that is sure to get everyone in the audience in the Christmas spirit. The set was absolutely beautiful, the music was perfect and the whole cast was like a warm cup of hot cocoa on a cold winter night.

William R Balsley as Ebenezer Scrooge was absolutely superb. Easily the best adaptation of this character I have seen on stage. He played from nasty to nice so perfectly with such a range of emotions. Such wonderful stage presence.

I was so happy to see Steve Borgen as Bob Cratchit. Last I remember seeing him was as Grandpa Joe in the FMCT production of Willy Wonka a few years ago. Another fine actor with great stage presence.

One of my favorite characters was Jacob Marley played by Steve Poitras. His scene with Scrooge was so good and the hair, I think Steve should grow his hair out.

Cody Rowe as Fred was another great casting choice. Cody is a wonderful actor who I have had the pleasure of reviewing a few times before. His youthful energy and joy came across so well and I loved his scenes with Scrooge.

Another fun character was Mr. Fezziwig portrayed by Craig Roath. His over the top happiness and Christmas cheer were joyous. I should also mention Mrs. Fezziwig played by another FMCT newcomer Madison King.

Jarrod Danuser, who played a few different characters, really stood out as Scrooge's Father. His scene with a young scrooge (Tyler Hoverson) was very emotional.

Another familiar face was Jason Diers as young Jacob Marley. Although it was a brief scene Jason was able to shine as usual.

The 4 Carolers, Natalie Shea, Sarah Nelson, Keith Schweigert and John Indrehus, were wonderful as the storytellers throughout the show. They also added some more beautiful music to the show.

I need to be sure to mention as Christmas Past played beautifully by Hannah Birttnen and Christmas Present portrayed hilariously by Reid Strand.

So many amazing cast members (31 if my count was correct) came together to bring this very special show to life on this stage. I do hope you will all get a chance to see this. If you are a fan of the story, or have never seen it or if you just want to be put in the Christmas spirit you should check out this production.

Fmct.org

**Photo Credits to Perry Rust





