A NIGHT AT THE OSCARS Returns to Fargo Theatre This Month

The event is set to take place on Saturday, February 24th, 2024 at 7:30pm.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

POPULAR

FARGO COMEDY Returns to the Fargo Theatre This Month Photo 1 FARGO COMEDY Returns to the Fargo Theatre This Month

A NIGHT AT THE OSCARS Returns to Fargo Theatre This Month

A Night at the Oscars will return to the Fargo Theatre this month. The event is set to take place on Saturday, February 24th, 2024 at 7:30pm. Doors open at 6:30pm.

Returning for its third annual performance, fan-favorite A Night at the Oscars is back!

Take a walk down the red carpet and join the Fargo-Moorhead Symphony for a night of Oscar-winning soundtracks and movie clips.

Tickets are $35 + fees. All ages are welcome




RELATED STORIES - Fargo

1
FARGO COMEDY Returns to the Fargo Theatre This Month Photo
FARGO COMEDY Returns to the Fargo Theatre This Month

Fargo Comedy  returns to Fargo Theatre this month. The event runs February 16-17, 2024.

2
1964 THE TRIBUTE Comes to the Fargo Theatre This Weekend Photo
1964 THE TRIBUTE Comes to the Fargo Theatre This Weekend

1964 The Tribute comes to the Fargo Theatre this weekend. The performance is set for January 28, 2024.

3
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Fargo Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Fargo Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Fargo Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in Fargo! Winners include Gooseberry Park Players, Fargo Moorhead Community Theater, and more.

4
Umoja 55 MLK Day Celebration Comes to the Fargo Theatre Next Week Photo
Umoja 55 MLK Day Celebration Comes to the Fargo Theatre Next Week

Umoja 55 MLK Day Celebration comes to the Fargo Theatre next week. The event will take place on Monday, January 15th, 2024 at 6:30pm and is free and open to the public.

More Hot Stories For You

FARGO COMEDY Returns to the Fargo Theatre This MonthFARGO COMEDY Returns to the Fargo Theatre This Month
1964 THE TRIBUTE Comes to the Fargo Theatre This Weekend1964 THE TRIBUTE Comes to the Fargo Theatre This Weekend
Umoja 55 MLK Day Celebration Comes to the Fargo Theatre Next WeekUmoja 55 MLK Day Celebration Comes to the Fargo Theatre Next Week
Charlie Berens Comes to Fargo This Week With Bill Doucette and Ton JohnsonCharlie Berens Comes to Fargo This Week With Bill Doucette and Ton Johnson

Videos

Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO Perform 'This Time' Video
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO Perform 'This Time'
Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker Sing 'I Will Never Leave You' From SIDE SHOW Video
Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker Sing 'I Will Never Leave You' From SIDE SHOW
View all Videos

Fargo SHOWS
Pretty Woman (Non-Equity) in Fargo Pretty Woman (Non-Equity)
Chester Fritz Auditorium (4/10-4/10)
Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka KIDS in Fargo Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka KIDS
Studio Vibe (2/26-2/29)
Pretty Woman (Non-Equity) in Fargo Pretty Woman (Non-Equity)
Bismarck Civic Center [Arena] (4/09-4/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You