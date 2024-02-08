A NIGHT AT THE OSCARS Returns to Fargo Theatre This Month

The event is set to take place on Saturday, February 24th, 2024 at 7:30pm.
A Night at the Oscars will return to the Fargo Theatre this month. The event is set to take place on Saturday, February 24th, 2024 at 7:30pm. Doors open at 6:30pm.
Returning for its third annual performance, fan-favorite A Night at the Oscars is back!
Take a walk down the red carpet and join the Fargo-Moorhead Symphony for a night of Oscar-winning soundtracks and movie clips.
Tickets are $35 + fees. All ages are welcome
