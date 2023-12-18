2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Fargo Awards; THE DESCENDANTS, ALL CHILDISH THINGS, Fargo Moorhead Community Theater & More Lead!

There's just 2 weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Fargo Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Fargo Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Colby Schwartzwalter - THE DESCENDANTS - Gooseberry Park Players 35%

Christopher Taylor - FIRST DATE - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater 32%

Patrick Kasper - FOOTLOOSE - Stage West 15%

Jenn Hoime - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Studio Vibe 10%

Grace Bell - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio Vibe 6%

Grace Bell - MOANA JR - Studio Vibe 4%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jean Sando - THE DESCENDANTS - Gooseberry Park Players 58%

Bryce Henrickson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY YOUNG@PART - Studio Vibe 16%

Bryce Henrickson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio Vibe 11%

Bryce Henrickson - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Studio Vibe 9%

Bryce Henrickson - MOANA JR - Studio Vibe 6%



Best Dance Production

THE DESCENDANTS - Gooseberry Park Players 59%

FOOTLOOSE - Stage West 41%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Scott M Brusven - THE DESCENDANTS - Gooseberry Park Players 24%

Daniel Damico - HELLO GIRLS - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater 23%

Bryce Henrickson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY YOUNG@PART - Studio vibe 12%

Krissy Borud - FIRST DATE - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater 11%

Bryce Henrickson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio Vibe 8%

Bryce Henrickson - MOANA JR - Studio Vibe 6%

Adam Pankow - FOOTLOOSE - Stage West 5%

Michael Walling - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Trollwood Performing Arts School 5%

Patrick Kasper - PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES - stage west 4%

Bryce Henrickson - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Studio Vibe 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Dan Rogers, Ashely Schrenk and Tim Rosin - VENUS IN FUR - TruNorth Theatre 28%

Adam Montgomery - THE NIGHT OF JANUARY 16TH - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater 23%

Bryce Henrickson - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Studio Vibe 20%

Matthew Dryburgh - ALL CHILDISH THINGS - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre 17%

Shanara Lassig - MURDER GONE WRONG - Harwood Prairie Playhouse 11%

T.A Rosin - BOOM - TruNorth Theatre 2%



Best Ensemble

VENUS IN FUR - TruNorth Theatre 27%

THE DESCENDANTS - Gooseberry Park Players 25%

HELLO GIRLS - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater 20%

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Trollwood Performing Arts School 11%

FOOTLOOSE - Stage West 9%

FIRST DATE - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre 8%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joshua Hallaway - THE DESCENDANTS - Gooseberry Park Players 57%

Katie Link - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio Vibe 43%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Karissa Templeton - THE DESCENDANTS - Gooseberry Park Players 30%

Katie Damico - HELLO GIRLS - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater 29%

Sue Jordhal - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Trollwood Performing Arts School 19%

Jordan Degerness - FIRST DATE - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre 13%

Jo Marie Fike - THE DESCENDANTS - Gooseberry Park Players 9%



Best Musical

THE DESCENDANTS - Gooseberry Park Players 26%

HELLO GIRLS - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater 19%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY YOUNG@PART - Studio Vibe 11%

FOOTLOOSE - Stage West 9%

FIRST DATE - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre 9%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio Vibe 8%

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Trollwood Performing Arts School 7%

THE PROM - Straw Hat Players 6%

MOANA JR - Studio Vibe 3%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Studio Vibe 2%



Best New Play Or Musical

MURDER GONE WRONG - Harwood Prairie Playhouse 53%

MAD AS A HATTER - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater 39%

PURPLE THYMES WITH ORANGE - Stage West 8%



Best Performer In A Musical

Kayla Walker - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio Vibe 18%

Evan Froslie - THE DESCENDANTS - Gooseberry Park Players 15%

Drake Aasen - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Trollwood Performing Arts School 11%

Samara McDermid - THE HELLO GIRLS - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre 11%

Macy Scharmer - FIRST DATE - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater 10%

Ashlyn Knusch - THE DESCENDANTS - Gooseberry Park Players 9%

Christopher Taylor - FOOTLOOSE - Stage West 8%

Emma Anderson - THE DESCENDANTS - Gooseberry Park Players 6%

Zachary Lutz - FIRST DATE - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater 6%

Dillon Spurlin - JERSEY BOYS - Stage West 5%

Madison Gette - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Trollwood Performing Arts School 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Ashely Schrenk - VENUS IN FUR - TruNorth Theatre 29%

Christopher Taylor - MAD AS A HATTER - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater 14%

Daniel Damico - MURDER GONE WRONG - Harwood Prairie Playhouse 13%

Paul Bougie - THE NIGHT OF JANUARY 16TH - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater 11%

Jacob Kalvoda - THE NIGHT OF JANUARY 16TH - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater 9%

Carlos O’Ryan - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Concordia College 8%

Cord Redding - ALL CHILDISH THINGS - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre 7%

Clayton Perala - ALL CHILDISH THINGS - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre 5%

Rob Sandness - BOOM - TruNorth Theatre 4%



Best Play

ALL CHILDISH THINGS - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre 26%

BOOM - TruNorth Theatre 24%

VENUS IN FUR - TruNorth Theatre 15%

MAD AS A HATTER - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater 11%

THE NIGHT OF JANUARY 16TH - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater 8%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY YOUNG@PART - Studio Vibe 6%

MOANA JR - Studio Vibe 4%

MURDER GONE WRONG - Harwood Prairie Playhouse 3%

KNOCK’EM DEAD - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tim Rosin - BOOM - TruNorth Theatre 25%

Nick Schons - THE DESCENDANTS - Gooseberry Park Players 21%

Bryce Henrickson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY YOUNG@PART - Studio Vibe 19%

Anna Kann - THE HELLO GIRLS - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater 16%

Anna Kann - MAD AS A HATTER - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater 12%

Anna Kann - FIRST DATE - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater 6%

Anna Kann - DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Davie Judd - THE DESCENDANTS - Gooseberry Park Players 26%

Abigail Voegler - THE HELLO GIRLS - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre 25%

Adam Hoime - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio Vibe 22%

Kristina Erickson - FOOTLOOSE - Stage West 11%

Ayden Smith - FIRST DATE - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre 10%

Cord Redding - FIRST DATE - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre 5%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Rachel Rebischke - THE NIGHT OF JANUARY 16TH - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater 31%

Shaylee Meyer - BOOM - TruNorth Theatre 30%

Cord Redding - ALL CHILDISH THINGS - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre 17%

Whitney McClain - ALL CHILDISH THINGS - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre 12%

Dawn Thompson - MURDER GONE WRONG - Harwood Prairie Playhouse 5%

Zachary Lutz - ALL CHILDISH THINGS - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre 5%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE DESCENDANTS - Gooseberry Park Players 29%

DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! - Fargo Moorhead Community Theater 25%

GO DOG. GO - TruNorth Theatre 25%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY YOUNG@PART - Studio Vibe 13%

MOANA JR - Studio vibe 5%

THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Studio Vibe 2%

