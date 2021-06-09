Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Check Out a New Teaser Interview With Angelo On Upcoming Release 'Houston Texas'

'Houston Texas' brings its audience on a roller coaster.

Jun. 9, 2021  

It is not common to find this level of sophistication and storytelling in one song, but the award-winning international hip hop artist Angelo has achieved it in "Houston Texas." From early memories to the current state of mind; from toxicity return to a place of innocence and naivety; from struggle and betrayal to the searching for love -- 'Houston Texas' brings its audience on a roller coaster.

Check out the teaser interview with Angelo:

June 11 "Houston Texas": https://www.instagram.com/angelo_k.i.n.g/?igshid=mw252o9g67jn

Stay tuned on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/00F06k2IAC6GVK9EAfJQgS?si=nyvZeUR2QWiRzjspbae1TQ&dl_branch=1


