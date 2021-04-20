Top Performing Arts Schools in Edmonton, Canada

Edmonton has a number of thriving performing arts institutions with esteemed alumni working on Broadway, touring theatre, local theatre, TV and film! Below, BroadwayWorld rounds up the top performing arts schools in Edmonton. Check out the list below!

The King's University

Take your performance skills to the stage in live theatre and motion pictures! Students in the Drama program learn to perform and express themselves--and other personas--both on stage and behind-the-scenes. As a drama minor, students have the opportunity to contribute to short and full length productions, and if they're up for the challenge, to take centre stage!

Drama is rich with possibility for personal and professional development. This minor is also a good fit for students who are interested in King's Bachelor of Education degree and instructing high school drama programs themselves.

Learn more here.

Concordia University of Edmonton

You set the stage for your education by gaining experience though courses in public speaking, acting, directing, technical production, theatrical design, and theatre for young audiences.

In this time of change and considerable upheaval, we continue to strive to build a supportive and creative environment where students are able to explore the art of creating theatre. To that end, we are working hard to prepare for the Fall 2020 term online. Check out these videos to learn more.

Learn more here.

MacEwan University

Train in world-class facilities, learn from experienced theatre artists, study alongside students who share your drive for excellence and passion for theatre. In the two-year Theatre Arts program, you have the opportunity to showcase your talents in smash-hit Broadway musicals and cutting-edge contemporary plays for public audiences.

We offer specialized courses in acting, singing, dancing, voice, movement, music theory and ear training, musical theatre history, audition techniques, career management, and more. Here, you can find your authentic artistic voice in a safe learning environment that encourages creative risk taking and celebrates diversity. You complete the program with professional connections that set you up for success as you embark on your new career in musical theatre.

Learn more here.