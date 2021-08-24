Teatro La Quindicina to Present LOST LEMOINE: PART ONE

Summer is officially upon us and traditionally that means Teatro La Quindicina is at the height of its season of four plays at the Varscona Theatre. Given the lingering concerns and compromises occasioned by COVID-19, the folks at Teatro are not quite able to resume business as usual. But that doesn't mean they're going to just sit back, cooling their heels and jets and what-have-you. Rather, they've contrived a 2021 season like no other, and they couldn't be more pleased!

The season's first streaming and live component is titled Lost Lemoine, and consist of seldom seen material - some recent, some decidedly not- from the prodigious catalogue of Teatro's resident playwright Stewart Lemoine.

Lost Lemoine: Part One is a collection of six hilarious short plays, with settings as diverse as a farmhouse porch, a Belgian drawing room, a meadow on the Plains of Hungary, and a ghastly mansion in Jotunheim. And yes, there's pie!



Lost Lemoine: Part One streams starting Friday August 27 until Sunday October 31.

The Lost Lemoine PT 1 Gala is Friday August 27 at 8:00 p.m. at the Varscona Theatre.



Teatro 2021 will feature a mixture of streaming video AND live performance. Thanks to the extremely generous support of the Edmonton Community Foundation and Epcor's Heart and Soul Fund, they're able to create three streamable offerings, filmed on the Varscona Theatre stage and made available for home viewing during the month of August. There'll also be in-person screening of these video gems at the Varscona Theatre. And finally, Teatro returns to live performance with their fourth production, a play presented in genuine 3D, with living, breathing actors cavorting before your very eyes! Without a net!!Directed by Belinda Cornish and featuring a crackerjack cast of Teatro regulars including Jocelyn Ahlf, Helen Belay, Oscar Derkx, Jesse Gervais, Andrea House, Mark Meer, and Josh Travnik and Gianna Vacirca making their Teatro debuts. Costumes are by Leona Brausen, with set designed by Chantel Fortin, and lighting by Allison Yanota. Nancy Yuen is the stage manager, and there's original music by Erik Mortimer.

Tickets are available on their website including Gala in-person tickets and streaming show tickets teatroq.com/season.

So here are the facts. Teatro La Quindicina is a troupe. A theatre troupe. They are the plays of Stewart Lemoine. Their home is the Varscona Theatre in Edmonton, Canada. In 1982 Mr. Lemoine founded Teatro with an intrepid group of colleagues who all shared one great commonality. A sense of ha-ha. That same group of colleagues has grown over the course of over 30 years into one of the most original and dynamic ensembles in Canada; creating a completely unique way of producing not only the comedies of Stewart Lemoine but new plays from our troupe and vintage comedies as well.

Each season, which runs from May to October, Teatro produces four plays ranging from broad farce and screwball to human and situational comedy, from Lemoine's canon and his new works to new works from our ensemble and vintage comedies from the last mid-century. The key word is COMEDY- in all its shapes sizes and hues. The other key word at Teatro is language. We love words. Words and dialogue. When you come to one of our shows expect characters to talk to each other. They may say funny things, heartfelt things, or, well, insanely funny things... but there will be stories told through language. For them, that is theatre. Theatre that's a riot of fun!