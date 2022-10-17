Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SkirtsAfire's Artistic Director Annette Loiselle To Pass the Torch Following 2023 Season

Founded in 2012, SkirtsAfire is Edmonton's theatre and multidisciplinary arts festival featuring women and non-binary artists.

Oct. 17, 2022  
After 10 years, SkirtsAfire's Artistic Director and one of the founding visionaries, Annette Loiselle, is announcing 2023 as her final year at the helm of the festival.

"On behalf of the SkirtsAfire Festival Board of Directors, I would like to acknowledge the remarkable genius of Annette Loiselle." says Treva Swick, President of the Board of Directors. "Her community leadership and exceptional programming advanced the visibility of women's artistic production, representation, and reception for more than ten years. It has been a tremendous honour working with Annette and realizing the possibilities of the SkirtsAfire Festival. We look forward to continuing the work Annette has generously set in motion as SkirtsAfire Festival's first artistic director and applaud her numerous achievements."

In conjunction with International Women's Day, their 10-day programming runs each March at various venues in Edmonton.

"These past 10 years of SkirtsAfire feel like a heartbeat," says Annette Loiselle. "And yet, when I look at old photos, I'm reminded just how far we've come. I always knew that after a decade, I'd want to make space and step aside for new creative juices, fresh energy and renewed direction for SkirtsAfire, but it was important to me that the organization be in a solid place financially and organizationally before making this move." Loiselle will continue an artistic partnership with the festival, directing the 2024 MainStage production and working alongside the new Artistic Director for one year to allow for succession planning. "Beyond 2024, I look forward to seeing SkirtsAfire continue to grow and evolve under new Artistic leadership," says Loiselle.

More information and applications for the Artistic Director position will be available in early November.

SkirtsAfire will return to venues in the Old Strathcona neighbourhood, March 2 - March 12, 2023. For more information please visit skirtsafire.com.



