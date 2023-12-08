SkirtsAfire Announces The World Premiere of MERMAID LEGS A Surreal Theatre Dance Fantasia by Beth Graham

World premiere of Mermaid Legs by Beth Graham at SkirtsAfire Festival MainStage

By: Dec. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Delights Edmonton Photo 1 Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Delights Edmonton
Review: Offbeat Comedy HARVEY Opens at Edmonton's Walterdale Theatre Photo 2 Review: Offbeat Comedy HARVEY Opens at Edmonton's Walterdale Theatre
Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts' Signature Artist Series for December Stars Next Photo 3 Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts' Signature Artist Series for December Stars Next Week
Farren Timoteo Returns to The Citadel Theatre in MADE IN ITALY Photo 4 Farren Timoteo Returns to The Citadel Theatre in MADE IN ITALY

SkirtsAfire Announces The World Premiere of MERMAID LEGS A Surreal Theatre Dance Fantasia by Beth Graham

SkirtsAfire has announced their 2024 MainStage production, the world premiere of Mermaid Legs by local, Governor General Literary Award finalist and prolific playwright, Beth Graham. Mermaid Legs will play February 29 - March 10, 2024 at the Gateway Theatre (8529 Gateway Blvd NW).

Sisters, Billie, Ava, and Scarlet are struggling. When Billie takes off unexpectedly, leaving behind a disastrous apartment and a mysterious note, Ava and Scarlet are at a loss. There is a history. Mermaid Legs is a surreal theatre dance fantasia about the bonds of sisterhood and the stigma of mental illness.

It is intended for ages 13+.

ARTISTIC TEAM
Written by Beth Graham
Annette Loiselle, Director & Producer*
Ainsley Hillyard, Choreographer
Narda McCarroll, Set Design
Rebecca Cypher, Costume Design and Assistant Set Design
Binaifer Kapadia, Music Composition
Aaron Macri, Sound Design
Whittyn Jason, Lighting Design
Nancy Yuen, Stage Manager*
Nyssa Beairsto, Assistant Stage Manager*
Rae McCallum, Production Manager
Breanna Thomas, Technical Director CAST
Noori Gill, Scarlet
Mel Bahniuk, Ava
Dayna Lea Hoffman, Billie
Mpoe Mogale, Dancer
Alida Kendell, Dancer and Dance Captain
Max Hanic, Dancer
Tia Kushniruk, Dancer

Mermaid Legs Schedule
February 29 - March 2 | 7:30pm 
March 3 | 1:30pm
March 5 - 9 | 7:30pm
March 10 | 1:30pm

*February 29 | Preview Night
*March 2 & 9 | CART Captioning
*March 3 | Post-show Panel Discussion
*March 5 | Pay-What-You-Can
*March 6 | Adapted Relaxed Performance
*There will be 1 ASL performance added, date TBC

Tickets for Mermaid Legs  are $21 - $27 (+ applicable fees) and are available now through Fringe Theatre, in person at the Fringe Theatre Adventures Box Office, or by calling 780-409-1910. Group sales and special offers are also available and more info can be found at SkirtsAfire.com, or grab a Festival Pass to get the most out of their jam-packed 11 days of programming. 

Founded in 2012, SkirtsAfire is Edmonton's theatre and multidisciplinary arts festival featuring women and non-binary artists who are comfortable in a space that centres the experiences of women. In conjunction with International Women's Day, their 11-day programming runs each March at various venues in Edmonton.

For more information, visit SkirtsAfire.com.




RELATED STORIES - Edmonton

1
SkirtsAfire Announces The World Premiere of MERMAID LEGS A Surreal Theatre Dance Photo
SkirtsAfire Announces The World Premiere of MERMAID LEGS A Surreal Theatre Dance Fantasia by Beth Graham

World Premiere of Mermaid Legs by Beth Graham at SkirtsAfire Festival MainStage. Don't miss this exciting new play!

2
Review: Offbeat Comedy HARVEY Opens at Edmontons Walterdale Theatre Photo
Review: Offbeat Comedy HARVEY Opens at Edmonton's Walterdale Theatre

This Pulitzer Prize-winner inspired the 1950 film of the same name.

3
Farren Timoteo Returns to The Citadel Theatre in MADE IN ITALY Photo
Farren Timoteo Returns to The Citadel Theatre in MADE IN ITALY

This tour-de-force solo show is packed with disco, fantastic singing and a host of hilarious characters, playing at the Citadel Theatre this January.

4
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Delights Edmonton Photo
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Delights Edmonton

There is no time like the present to ring in the holiday season! David van Belle's heartwarming adaptation of A Christmas Carol once again lights up the Citadel's intimate Maclab Theatre. Set against the backdrop of a post- World War II city, the production brims with festive tunes including It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, White Christmas, and It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Highlights From BC/EFA's Red Bucket Follies Video
Watch Highlights From BC/EFA's Red Bucket Follies
HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah On Broadway! Video
HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah On Broadway!
Learn All About AMDA- Where Artists Create Video
Learn All About AMDA- Where Artists Create
View all Videos

Edmonton SHOWS

Recommended For You