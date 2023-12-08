SkirtsAfire Announces The World Premiere of MERMAID LEGS A Surreal Theatre Dance Fantasia by Beth Graham

SkirtsAfire has announced their 2024 MainStage production, the world premiere of Mermaid Legs by local, Governor General Literary Award finalist and prolific playwright, Beth Graham. Mermaid Legs will play February 29 - March 10, 2024 at the Gateway Theatre (8529 Gateway Blvd NW).

Sisters, Billie, Ava, and Scarlet are struggling. When Billie takes off unexpectedly, leaving behind a disastrous apartment and a mysterious note, Ava and Scarlet are at a loss. There is a history. Mermaid Legs is a surreal theatre dance fantasia about the bonds of sisterhood and the stigma of mental illness.

It is intended for ages 13+.

ARTISTIC TEAM

Written by Beth Graham

Annette Loiselle, Director & Producer*

Ainsley Hillyard, Choreographer

Narda McCarroll, Set Design

Rebecca Cypher, Costume Design and Assistant Set Design

Binaifer Kapadia, Music Composition

Aaron Macri, Sound Design

Whittyn Jason, Lighting Design

Nancy Yuen, Stage Manager*

Nyssa Beairsto, Assistant Stage Manager*

Rae McCallum, Production Manager

Breanna Thomas, Technical Director CAST

Noori Gill, Scarlet

Mel Bahniuk, Ava

Dayna Lea Hoffman, Billie

Mpoe Mogale, Dancer

Alida Kendell, Dancer and Dance Captain

Max Hanic, Dancer

Tia Kushniruk, Dancer

Mermaid Legs Schedule

February 29 - March 2 | 7:30pm

March 3 | 1:30pm

March 5 - 9 | 7:30pm

March 10 | 1:30pm



*February 29 | Preview Night

*March 2 & 9 | CART Captioning

*March 3 | Post-show Panel Discussion

*March 5 | Pay-What-You-Can

*March 6 | Adapted Relaxed Performance

*There will be 1 ASL performance added, date TBC

Tickets for Mermaid Legs are $21 - $27 (+ applicable fees) and are available now through Fringe Theatre, in person at the Fringe Theatre Adventures Box Office, or by calling 780-409-1910. Group sales and special offers are also available and more info can be found at SkirtsAfire.com, or grab a Festival Pass to get the most out of their jam-packed 11 days of programming.

Founded in 2012, SkirtsAfire is Edmonton's theatre and multidisciplinary arts festival featuring women and non-binary artists who are comfortable in a space that centres the experiences of women. In conjunction with International Women's Day, their 11-day programming runs each March at various venues in Edmonton.



For more information, visit SkirtsAfire.com.