SkirtsAfire Will Partner With SOUND OFF: A Deaf Theatre Festival to Present SPEAKING VIBRATIONS

The story is told through ASL song/poetry, percussive dance, movement, spoken word and song.
SkirtsAfire is partnering with SOUND OFF: A Deaf Theatre Festival, to present Speaking Vibrations, March 6 & 7 at the Westbury Theatre, Fringe Theatre Arts Barns.
Speaking Vibrations is a uniquely immersive and style-defying performance. It is about four women who discover their own stories through finding and connecting with one another. The story is told through ASL song/poetry, percussive dance, movement, spoken word and song. This show uses creative captions, vibrotactile devices and audio description.
Speaking Vibrations is a performance collective that practices in ASL song/poetry, music and dance, and creates accessible, inclusive and integrative performance experiences. They are based out of Ottawa, Ontario the unceded territory of the Algonquin Anishinaabeg.
Speaking Vibrations at SkirtsAfire Festival
Wednesday, March 6 at 7:30pm
Thursday, March 7 at 12:00pm (Q&A to follow)
Thursday, March 7 at 7:30pm
Tickets are $27 for adults, $21 for student/senior.
Tickets for performances are available now through Fringe Theatre, in person at the Fringe Theatre Adventures Box Office, or by calling 780-409-1910. A limited number of pay-what-you-will tickets are available for each show. Group sales and special offers are also available and more info can be found at SkirtsAfire.com, or grab a Festival Pass to get the most out of their jam-packed 11 days of programming. View the full interactive event calendar here.
For more information, visit SkirtsAfire.com.
Photo credit: Andrew Alexander