SkirtsAfire Will Partner With SOUND OFF: A Deaf Theatre Festival to Present SPEAKING VIBRATIONS

SkirtsAfire is partnering with SOUND OFF: A Deaf Theatre Festival, to present Speaking Vibrations, March 6 & 7 at the Westbury Theatre, Fringe Theatre Arts Barns.

Speaking Vibrations is a uniquely immersive and style-defying performance. It is about four women who discover their own stories through finding and connecting with one another. The story is told through ASL song/poetry, percussive dance, movement, spoken word and song. This show uses creative captions, vibrotactile devices and audio description.

Speaking Vibrations is a performance collective that practices in ASL song/poetry, music and dance, and creates accessible, inclusive and integrative performance experiences. They are based out of Ottawa, Ontario the unceded territory of the Algonquin Anishinaabeg.

Performance Details:

Wednesday, March 6 at 7:30pm

Thursday, March 7 at 12:00pm (Q&A to follow)

Thursday, March 7 at 7:30pm

Tickets are $27 for adults, $21 for student/senior.

How to Purchase Tickets

Tickets for performances are available now through Fringe Theatre, in person at the Fringe Theatre Adventures Box Office, or by calling 780-409-1910. A limited number of pay-what-you-will tickets are available for each show. Group sales and special offers are also available and more info can be found at SkirtsAfire.com, or grab a Festival Pass to get the most out of their jam-packed 11 days of programming. View the full interactive event calendar here.

For more information, visit SkirtsAfire.com.

Photo credit: Andrew Alexander