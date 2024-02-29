Shadow Theatre Presents ROBOT GIRLS By Trevor Schmidt This Month

Edmonton' Shadow Theatre is celebrating 30 Years with their new 2023-2024 Season. Under the stewardship of Artistic Director John Hudson, the company has produced over 110 shows over the past three decades.

At Nellie McClung Charter School for Girls, four girls join the science club to build a robot for an international student robot-building competition. They face power struggles, negotiate interpersonal relationships, and learn how to build a robot; all while facing the biggest hurdle of them all – how to survive being a teenage girl. “Our new season is reflection of everything we've worked to become these past 30 years,” says John Hudson. "Our new world premiere play continues our tradition of presenting new Canadian works, the second one this season. This is either a new funny drama or new serious comedy. Come and see and decide for yourself."

Robot Girls stars Abigail McDougall, Hayley Moorehouse, Jayce McKenzie, Larissah Lashley. Directed by Shadow Theatre's Artistic Director John Hudson; Co- Director Lana Hughes; Set and Costume Designer Trevor Schmidt; Lighting Designer Even Gilgchrist; Sound Designer Nichole Man; Production Manager Tiana McLean; Stage Manager Elizabeth Allison.

SHOWTIMES

Wednesday March 13 7:30 p.m. Preview

Thursday March 14 7:30 p.m. Opening

Friday March 15 7:30 p.m.

Saturday March 16 2:00 p.m. Pay What You Can

Saturday March 16 7:30 p.m.



Tuesday March 19 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday March 20 12:30 p.m.

Friday March 22 7:30 p.m.

Saturday March 23 2:00 p.m. Pay What You Can

Saturday March 23 7:30 p.m.

Sunday March 24 2:00 p.m.



Tuesday March 26 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday March 27 12:30 p.m.

Thursday March 28 7:30 p.m.

Friday March 29 7:30 p.m.

Saturday March 30 7:30 p.m.

Sunday March 31 2:00 p.m. Closing

A Portion of each ticket supports the Varscona Facility Enhancement Fund