Shadow Theatre Presents HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY J

On a sunny summer weekend, Gary and Louise invite friends and family to celebrate the second birthday of their child J, who they are raising without a gender. As the day awkwardly unfolds, grudges are revealed and secrets bubble uproariously to a head. Nick Green's staggering new comedy skewers the excesses of the politically correct and the possible future we are setting up for our children.

Happy Birthday Baby J is a startling new comedy from one of Canada's most exciting young playwrights. Nick Green is a Dora and Sterling award winning playwright presenting plays across Canada and in New York.

Other works include Every Day She Rose co-written with Andrea Scott; Poof! The Musical, nominated for an Elizabeth Sterling Haynes Award for Outstanding New Work; Coffee Dad, Chicken Mom, and the Fabulous Buddha Boi, a solo show about coming out & winner of three Elizabeth Sterling Haynes awards; and Body Politic, exploring the legacy of one of Canada's first LGBT publications, winner of the Dora Mavor Moore Award for Outstanding New Play. H

appy Birthday Baby J is Directed by John Hudson with a creative team including Set Designer Jeremy Gordaneer; Lighting Designer Ami Farrow; Costume Design Leona Brausen; Sound Designer Paul Morgan Donald; Stage Management by Gaby Phaneuf; Assistant Stage Management by Steven Soblewski; Production Management by Chris Hicks; Assistant Direction by Emma Houghton.

For more information visit shadowtheatre.org





