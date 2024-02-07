STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE IN CONCERT Comes to Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Next Week

Join the FILMharmonic Orchestra for a live-to-film performance of Star Wars: A New Hope In Concert! On February 15th and 16th, 2024, at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, experience the action and emotion of the George Lucas film like never before.

Since the release of the first “Star Wars” movie over 45 years ago, the “Star Wars” saga has had a seismic impact on both cinema and culture, inspiring audiences around the world with its mythic storytelling, captivating characters, groundbreaking special effects, and iconic musical scores.

In perfect synchronicity with the movie, the renowned score by Oscar®-winning composer John Williams will be performed live by the FILMharmonic Orchestra, conducted by the masterful Francis Choinière. For this occasion, the remastered 1977 film will be shown in its original English version with English subtitles. “Star Wars” fans of all ages will be able to experience the scope and grandeur of this beloved film in a whole new way!

Tickets start at $69.99 plus GST and service fees, and are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.

Symphonic excellence: the FILMharmonic Orchestra’s story

The FILMharmonic Orchestra is an ensemble recognized for its interpretations of film and classical compositions. Twenty-seven year-old Francis Choinière, winner of the prestigious Prix Goyer Mécénat Musica 2023 and one of CBC’s “30 Hot Canadian Classical Musicians Under 30”, will lead the FILMharmonic fleet with masterful precision, synchronization and energy through the night.

Galactic beginnings: A New Hope’s Epic Journey

The first episode of the original saga, “Star Wars: A New Hope,” starts on the desert planet of Tatooine. A young Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) begins to discover his destiny when, searching for a lost droid, he is saved by reclusive Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness). As a civil war rages in the galaxy and Rebel forces struggle against the evil Galactic Empire, Luke and Obi-Wan enlist the aid of hotshot pilot, Han Solo (Harrison Ford). Joined by the quirky droid duo R2-D2 and C-3PO, the unlikely team sets out to rescue Rebel leader Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) and make use of the stolen plans to destroy the Empire’s ultimate weapon. In a legendary confrontation, the rogue group mounts an attack against the Death Star for a climactic battle with the evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.