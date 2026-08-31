Rapid Fire Theatre to Launch 2026/27 Season in Edmonton

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Rapid Fire Theatre will launch its 2026-27 season September 3, beginning a full year of improvised comedy featuring returning audience favorites, new productions and expanded ways for Edmonton audiences to experience the company's programming.

Opening Weekend will run September 3-5 and feature several of Rapid Fire Theatre's signature shows, including CHiMPROV, Theatresports, Maestro and Off Book: The Improvised Musical, along with the family-friendly Kidding Around.

“We're building something truly special, and it only works because of our audience,” said Rapid Fire Theatre Executive Director Matt Schuurman. “Everything we create, on stage and in the classroom, is built in collaboration with the people who walk through our doors.”

2026-27 Season

The new season will bring back several Rapid Fire Theatre favorites, including the long-awaited return of The Prairie Bowl Tournament. Also returning are The Blank Who Stole Christmas, Improvised Dungeons & Dragons, The Secret Secrets Club and year-round performances of Maestro.

New offerings will be introduced throughout the year, including Nonsense & Sensibility, which was developed through Rapid Fire Theatre's annual BONFIRE incubator.

“There's plenty of negativity in the world,” Schuurman added. “I hope this space gives you a break from it all, a place to laugh at the hard stuff and celebrate the ridiculous.”

New Season Packages

Rapid Fire Theatre will also introduce a new collection of Season Packages for the first time, allowing patrons to mix and match eligible performances and use their tickets throughout the season.

The Classic Package, priced at $60, includes four tickets to flagship programming such as Maestro, Theatresports, Blockbusted and CHiMPROV, as well as eligible troupe shows.

The $65 Holiday Package includes three tickets to select seasonal and special-event programming, while the $60 Sexy Package offers three tickets to a selection of the season's bolder and more unconventional shows.

The Big Package is priced at $75 and includes four tickets to select major mainstage productions.

Opening Weekend Schedule

Thursday, September 3

CHiMPROV — 7 p.m.

Friday, September 4

Off Book: The Improvised Musical — 7 p.m.

Theatresports — 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 5

Kidding Around — 1:30 p.m.

Off Book: The Improvised Musical — 7 p.m.

Maestro — 9:30 p.m.

The complete 2026-27 season lineup, tickets and Season Packages are available through Rapid Fire Theatre.

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