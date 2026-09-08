PRAIRIE BOWL Tournament to Return to Rapid Fire Theatre in Edmonton
Improv troupes from across the Canadian Prairies will compete for the title of Best of the West.
Rapid Fire Theatre's Prairie Bowl Theatresports Tournament will return September 10–13, 2026, bringing improv troupes from across the Canadian Prairies to Edmonton for four nights of fast-paced competition, unpredictable comedy and completely unscripted entertainment.
Created by Rapid Fire Theatre in 2012, Prairie Bowl brings together some of the region's finest improvisers to go head-to-head in a Theatresports-style tournament where quick thinking, creativity and audience reaction can make all the difference.
There are no scripts and no second takes. Each night, teams take to the stage to create scenes on the spot, competing for laughs, points and a chance to advance through the tournament.
By the end of the weekend, only one team will walk away with Prairie Bowl bragging rights and the title of Best of the West. Audiences can catch a single night or follow the competition throughout the weekend as teams battle their way toward the championship.
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Broadway Across Canada Presents SIX
Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (5/04-5/09)
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The Comeback
The Citadel Theatre (3/27-4/18)
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Broadway Across Canada Presents Mrs. Doubtfire
Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (1/12-1/17)
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Broadway Across Canada Presents Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (11/17-11/22)
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Our Little Secret: A True, New Musical
The Citadel Theatre (10/15-10/25)
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Sense and Sensibility
The Citadel Theatre (2/20-3/14)
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Kaleido Family Arts Festival
Multiple Venues from 90–95 Street on 118 Avenue (9/18-9/20)
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Annie
The Citadel Theatre (1/30-3/07)
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Broadway Across Canada Presents: & Juliet
Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (9/22-9/27)
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Come From Away
The Citadel Theatre (5/08-6/13)