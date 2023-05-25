Previews: Rising Sun Theatre Presents WE GOT RHYTHM! at Edmonton's Nina Haggerty Centre For The Arts

Though not everyone marches to the same beat, we can still all work together to create something beautiful! Edmonton’s Rising Sun Theatre invites you to experience their vibrant 2023 musical production, WE GOT RHYTHM! Enjoy the tempos of everyday life and let your imagination soar as original characters and stories take the spotlight. The show takes centre stage at Nina Haggerty Centre for the Arts at 2:00 p.m. on May 27 and 28. Tickets are available for purchase through Eventbrite. General admission is $20 and student and senior discounted tickets are $10 each. Limited Pay-What-You Can tickets can be arranged at the door on both performance dates.

Founded in 2004, Rising Sun Theatre provides chronically disabled Edmontonians with opportunities to practice their creativity and explore their artistic potential. Guided by professional theatre facilitators, the ensemble develops their own theatrical skill sets and creates and presents original public performances.

Photo Credit: Rising Sun Theatre