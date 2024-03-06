Northern Light Theatre Launches 2024-25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last night Northern Light Theatre launched their new 2024-2025 Season. The new season, titled Making A Monster, will include three plays, including a world premiere, featuring characters possessing qualities of toxic narcissism- including self-centeredness, the need for admiration, a sense of entitlement; leading to quests for respect, self-esteem, and real estate.

"This season, NLT wants to examine the human capacity to be monstrous to other human beings", says Artistic Director Trevor Schmidt. "We want to ask ourselves and our audience what keeps us from behaving cruelly- and we want there to be discussion. Nobody is immune to terrible actions. We’re all prone to regressive processes. It’s very easy to enter the dark abyss where evil dwells. We all have the capacity to be monsters."

Subscriptions for all three shows are now on sale through Northern Light Theatre's website northernlighttheatre.com. Subscriptions start at $80 VIP pricing until June 1, and single tickets go on sale August 1, 2024. The plays for the next season are below.

Monstress

By Trevor Schmidt

November 8 - 23, 2024

Preview November 7



World Premiere Starring Julia van Dam and Sydney Williams



A failed female doctor, expelled in disgrace from The Upper Harrington Academy of Anatomical Dissection and School of Medicine and Surgery receives a request to revive the dead-neck daughter of a wealthy man. As her relationship progresses with the strangely changed revenant, their personas begin to intertwine and blur. The question arises- which one is the real monstress?

Angry Alan

By Penelope Skinner

January 24 - February 8, 2025

Preview January 23



Starring Cody Porter



Meet Roger, third assistant manager at a Safeway grocery store and utterly miserable at how his life is turning out. He is frustrated, and long gone are the days of Roger being a hot shot employee high up the pecking order at AT&T. With his life at crisis point, Roger is close to bursting. But when he stumbles upon Angry Alan - an online activist- he finally feels someone is speaking his language….

Radian Vermin

By Philip Ridley

April 18 - May 3, 2025

Preview April 17



Starring

Rain Matkin as Jill

Eli Yaschuk as Ollie

Holly Turner as Miss Dee



An engaging young couple, Ollie and Jill, want to tell you about their dream home. Some of the things they did to get it, you might find shocking. But they want you to know they did it all for their baby. A wickedly comic satire about a young couple offered a 'too good to be true' way onto the property ladder.