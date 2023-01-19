JERSEY BOYS Is Coming To The Citadel Theatre

Carrying audiences back to the era of the 1960s with songs you know and love, Jersey Boys takes the stage at The Citadel Theatre.

The story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, where four men from the wrong side of the tracks in New Jersey came together to form one of the most successful bands in music history. Spanning across decades, this musical tale reveals the inspiring behind-the-music story of their rise to fame and the trials that could tear them apart.

Written by Marshall Brickman and Rice Elice, Jersey Boys is a Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award winning musical that closed this past May on Broadway after a 15-year run. The Citadel's own unique production of this international phenomenon is directed and choreographed by Julie Tomaino, a Jessie Award and Dora Award-winning theatre artist who recently choreographed the Citadel's production of 9 to 5: The Musical.

With a 6-piece band under the Music Direction of Steven Greenfield, we are excited to present this world-class musical for Citadel audiences. Starring Edmonton's own Farren Timoteo as Frankie Valli. Farren is well known to Citadel audiences from such plays as The Fiancée and Peter and the Starcatcher. Timoteo is joined by Devon Brayne as Nick Massi, Kale Penny as Tommy DeVito and Jason Sakaki as Bob Gaudio to form the complete band.

Jersey Boys is playing in the Shoctor Theatre from February 11 - March 12, 2023. Tickets are available at the Box Office at 780.425.1820 or online at citadeltheatre.com.