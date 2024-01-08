Edmonton' Shadow Theatre To Present A Canadian Classic THE DRAWER BOY

Edmonton' Shadow Theatre, located in The Varscona Theatre, celebrates 30 Years with their new 2023-2024 Season. Under the stewardship of Artistic Director John Hudson, the company has produced over 110 shows over the past three decades and starts the new year in 2024 with their second show, a Canadian classic by Michael Healey.

The Drawer Boy is the story of a young actor from the big city who stays with two farmers to gather stories about rural life for a new play he wants to write. The farmers' lives are irrevocably altered when art attempts to imitate life and the line between truth and fiction cross. The Drawer Boy is an acclaimed Canadian play winning the Governor General's Literary Award in 1999. “Our new season is reflection of everything we've worked to become these past 30 years,” says John Hudson.

“Our second play represents the important and engaging Canadian work we are proud to present on our stage. The Drawer Boy is funny, surprising, and moving. A Canadian story told beautifully."

The Drawer Boy stars Reed McColm (previously for Shadow Theatre: Slumberland Motel); Glenn Nelson (Heisenburg), Paul-Ford Manguelle (Shadow Theatre debut). Directed by Shadow Theatre Artistic Director John Hudson; Assistant Director Lana Hughes; Set & Lights Designer Daniel VanHeyst; Costume Designer Leona Brausen; Sound Designer Dave Clarke; Production Manager Chris Hicks; Stage Manager Yvette Martens.

SHOWTIMES



Wednesday January 17 7:30 p.m. Preview

Thursday January 18 7:30 p.m. Opening

Friday January 19 7:30 p.m.

Saturday January 20 2:00 p.m. Pay What You Can

Saturday January 20 7:30 p.m.



Tuesday January 23 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday January 24 12:30 p.m.

Thursday January 25 7:30 p.m.

Friday January 26 7:30 p.m.

Saturday January 27 2:00 p.m. Pay What You Can

Saturday January 27 7:30 p.m.

Sunday January 28 2:00 p.m.



Tuesday January 30 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday January 31 12:30 p.m.

Thursday February 1 7:30 p.m.

Friday February 2 7:30 p.m.

Saturday February 3 7:30 p.m.

Sunday February 4 2:00 p.m. Closing

A Portion of each ticket supports the Varscona Facility

A World Premiere Directed by John Hudson

Starring Larissah Lashley, Abigail McDougall, Jayce McKenzie, Hayley Moorehouse Tiny Beautiful Things by Nia Vardalos

from the Cheryl Strayed novel

April 25 to May 12, 2024



Directed by John Hudson

Starring Emily Howard, Michael Peng, Michelle Todd, Fatmi El Fassi El Fihri